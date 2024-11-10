Workers Union and Carib Brewery Sign New Agreement

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, 6th November 2024)-After a period of delays which included post COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges, the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union (SKNT&LU) and Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. have finalized a renewed four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), covering 2023 to 2026.

The signing ceremony was held on Friday, 25th October 2024 at Carib Brewery’s compound (board room section) located at Buckley’s Site, representing a renewed commitment to collaboration between both parties, with a focus on maintaining fair work conditions and a productive relationship following discussions at the negotiation table, as customary over the years.

Union Shop Steward Alfred ‘Joash’ Liburd, an employee at Carib Brewery (St.Kitts-Nevis) Ltd. seen moments before putting his signature on the renewed collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday 25th October 2024 at the company’s board room at Buckley’s Site in Basseterre (Spokesman Snap) President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union (SKNT&LU) Sydney Bridgewater speaks following the signing of the four-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), covering 2023 to 2026 while Managing Director of Carib Brewery (St. Kitts-Nevis) Ltd Mark Wilkin looks on (Spokesman Snap)

Right end (R-L)-Acting Labour Commissioner Jeneve Mills, Labour Officers Astric Wyatt-Archibald and Terrel Storrod-Bass and Carib Brewery Human Resource Officer Kamie Francois. (Spokesman Snap)



Due to the delay, management is currently preparing retroactive wage payments for workers, with the union actively monitoring to ensure timely and accurate disbursement.

The agreement, containing thirty (30) articles, covers critical areas such as Union Security, Management Rights, Hours of Work, Disciplinary Procedures, Maternity Leave, Grievance Procedure and Settlement of Disputes, Safety and Health, Wages, Injury Benefits, Protective Clothing and also Severance Pay.

Affixing their signatures to the document were SKNT&LU representatives President Sydney Bridgewater, General Secretary Precious Mills, Field Officer (and union executive committee member) Sean Kelly, and Union Shop Steward and Carib Brewery employee Alfred ‘Joash’ Liburd.

Signing for Carib Brewery were Managing Director Mark Wilkin and Human Resource Officer Kamie Francois while Acting Labour Commissioner Jeneve Mills signed on behalf of the Department of Labour.

Wilkin reflected on the process, acknowledging the working relationship between the union and the beverage sector business of the ANSA McAL group of Trinidad and Tobago which is one of the larger Caribbean companies.

“We are always committed to this process and to ensuring you know that we meet. We may disagree on certain items but we would always strive to reach common ground that’s good for the workers and for the company.”

He expressed optimism about continued partnership with the union, noting, “We know this [signing ceremony] is a little late; we went into 2024 but we look forward to working closely with the team for the balance of the agreement, and look forward to signing of the next one.”

He also pointed to the mutual commitment made by both parties to a timely renewal process, to initiate negotiations “three months before the end of the agreement.”

Union President Bridgewater took a firm stance on the role of the union in safeguarding worker rights, especially in an era where some companies might attempt to bypass union representation.

“We have to be careful with companies because companies want to make negotiations… a thing of the past,” Bridgewater stated. “They want to feel… they can go straight to the workers, talk with them, do the bargaining thing…sidestepping the union.”

He reminded workers of the importance of staying united through collective action, noting, “Workers have to understand, salvation is to get together, join together. They’ve got to be thinking about collective bargaining agreements, and they must get the union negotiators involved. That’s a must.”

Bridgewater also praised the longstanding relationship with Carib Brewery, describing it as “one of our oldest, longstanding [partnerships].”

“We must look after our members and the workers because if somebody didn’t speak for them, who would,” he commented in speaking about the role of the Union.

Acting Labour Commissioner Mills talked about the importance of unions in ensuring that workers’ rights are respected.

“It seems as if, based on listening to [Union President Bridgewater], some persons are thinking these collective bargaining [agreements] need to be outdated,” he said. “Now more than ever, we need to go back down this road [of having such agreements] and encourage persons to become part of unions,” he continued, noting that these agreements represent “the maturity of business relations” and reflect “and the fact that the employer understands that there are some rights and responsibilities owed to the employee.”

Mills further pointed to the significance of having a forum to discuss issues affecting workers and management alike.

“That’s what collective bargaining is about-issues we can meet at the table and discuss, finding what is best for the entity and for the persons who drive the economy of that entity,” he stated.

Union General Secretary Precious Mills, shared with this media house, the importance of worker involvement in the collective bargaining process saying: “A key aspect of such a bargaining document is the involvement of the workers themselves discussing the various articles, and no doubt workers do recognize that a document like this is aimed at their betterment.”

She also paid tribute to the late General Secretary Batumba Tak, who was involved in the prior agreement negotiations before his passing in 2019.

Mills noted that his contribution was noted during the course of negotiation and related discussions