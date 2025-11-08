What Kind of Play is Guy Fawkes?

As November 5th approaches and passes each year, the sounds of firecrackers and the glow of Roman candles fill the night air in communities. History highlights that Guy Fawkes Night is of European observance, rooted in the story of the failed Gunpowder Plot in an attempt by schemers to blow up the British Parliament in 1605. For many years in our local context, it has been a period of “fun” and mischief for some of our youth. But what kind of play has it really become?

In recent times, what we see unfolding on our streets can hardly be called harmless enjoyment. Children-mostly if not entirely boys-run through communities (with eyewitness reports about the Basseterre area) with Roman candles in hand, pointing them at each other like toy guns, firing live sparks while shouting and laughing as if they were in a game of combat. The thrill and laughter may seem innocent, but there is an undeniable danger lurking behind the smoke and noise. Some have taken the “play” to the roadsides, darting into traffic without care, their excitement blinding them to the very real risk of injury-or worse.

Older generations may look on and recall their own youthful excitement during Guy Fawkes nights-lighting small “bombs,” sparklers or watching the skies come alive with color. But even they will admit that times have changed. The fireworks today are louder, more powerful, and often handled with less supervision or awareness of safety. In 2024, a teenage boy suffered injuries to his face and hand after a firework exploded. That frightening moment shocked the country and raised once again questions about the dangers of these firework items.

Of course, authorities in recent times have tightened restrictions on the importation and use of certain fireworks, but the responsibility cannot rest with enforcement alone. Parents, this is where we must step in. We must talk to our children about the dangers of reckless play, about how quickly fun can turn into tragedy. We must remind them that bravery is not shown in who lights the biggest bomb or who fires the brightest spark-it is shown in being wise enough to stay safe and protect others.

Guy Fawkes night may have its cultural roots abroad, but here, it has become a reflection of our own values and choices. It can be a time of creativity, togetherness, and celebration-but only if we treat it with the respect and care it deserves. Let us guide our children toward safer traditions and a better understanding of what real fun looks like-joy without harm, excitement without danger.

Because the question remains: What kind of play is Guy Fawkes? The answer depends on what lessons we choose to teach today.