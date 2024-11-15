“We Are On Schedule”: Prime Minister Drew and Minister Maynard Assess Progress of St. Peters Main Road Rehabilitation

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, November 14, 2024 (PMO) —Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by the Hon. Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Works et al, and Mr. Alexis Hazel, contractor of the road works project, conducted a site visit on November 13th, 2024, to evaluate the ongoing rehabilitation of the St. Peters Main Road. This critical infrastructure project underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing transportation networks in the nation’s fastest-growing community.

The St. Peters Main Road serves as a vital artery for residents and commuters, linking the rapidly expanding St. Peters area to Basseterre and other regions. Recognizing its significance, the government prioritized this project to address the increasing traffic demands and to improve safety and accessibility for all users.

During the site visit, Prime Minister Drew, who also serves as the elected representative for the area and is a resident of St. Peters, expressed his satisfaction with the project’s progress. “I am very pleased with the advancements made on this massive undertaking. This road leads to the fastest-growing area in St. Kitts and one of the largest outside of Basseterre in terms of population. Not addressing this road would stifle the movement of people, affecting their lives in many ways.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the efforts of the Ministry of Public Works and the contractor, Mr. Hazel of Rock and Dirt, in adhering to the project’s timeline. He reassured residents, “We are on schedule. I know there are some concerns about things seeming to go slow, but this is a massive undertaking, and it is on time. I want to reassure them of that.”

Minister Maynard provided insights into the project’s scope and the meticulous planning involved. He explained, “At the start, we did all of the work that you don’t see because the design of roads takes a tremendous amount of time. All of the analysis has to be done, etc. That took quite a number of months.” He further elaborated on the complexities encountered, particularly concerning underground infrastructure, stating, “There is a lot of underground infrastructure and things that have to happen. You have to build sidewalks, you have to build retaining walls… Paving is the last thing.”

The rehabilitation project extends from the airport roundabout to Ogees, encompassing significant improvements to road surfaces, drainage systems, and pedestrian pathways. These enhancements aim to accommodate the area’s growth and to ensure the safety and convenience of all road users.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the importance of patience and understanding from the community during the construction phase. He stated, “I want to apologize for the inconvenience, but they would understand that to get such a massive project done would require some inconvenience and some patience.” He assured residents that upon completion, they would be “immensely proud” of the collaborative efforts that brought the project to fruition.

The government remains steadfast in its dedication to improving national infrastructure, with the St. Peters Main Road rehabilitation serving as a testament to its commitment to fostering sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.