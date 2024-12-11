Walk a Mile in My Shoes Event Generates Awareness and Support for Persons Living With Disabilities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 06, 2024 (SKNIS): The annual “Walk a Mile in My Shoes” event held on Friday, December 06, 2024, gave able-bodied individuals a glimpse into the challenges faced by persons living with disabilities in St. Kitts and Nevis who traverse the streets of Basseterre every day.

Cosbert Woods and colleagues BPW St. Kitts contingent Dwayne Weekes during the walk

Persons were blindfolded to experience the challenges of the visually impaired, while others sat in wheelchairs representing persons with mobility challenges. They set off from the West Basseterre Bus Station going along the Bay Road, turning left onto Fort Street then Cayon Street, left on Church Street, left on Liverpool Row and across Bank Street ending at Independence Square.

Representatives from the public sector and civil society participated in the awareness activity. The sounds of the Cadets Community Drum Band brought greater attention to the group as they made their way through the city centre.

Dwayne Weekes, of the Department of Employment and Labour, was blindfolded on the walk.

Photo: Dwayne Weekes during the walk

“I think that it is important that we experience certain things for ourselves so we can empathise with others and show them the support they need, and that is one of the things we definitely need to do more,” he said, at the end of the event describing his experience as emotional. “We need to care more, we need to help more.”

Millicent McSheen, of the Department of Agriculture, said that she got goosebumps as she led a blindfolded colleague. At one point, she also was blindfolded.

“Having to put my trust in someone to get through the streets was enormous and emotional. She (the guide) was like stop, step, and I did the same with her but it was hard and I can imagine how difficult it must be for persons living with this all of their lives. I definitely have a greater appreciation for them,” she said.

Photo: Millicent McSheen leads blindfolded colleague

Ms. McSheen was so moved that she volunteered to assist persons living with disabilities in her community, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis Association of Persons with Disabilities.

Gillian Crooke, of the Business Professional Women (BPW) St. Kitts, said that her organisation was excited to participate in this event for the first time and members participated in every area. She described the exercise as “an eye opener” and implored the wider community to engage and empower persons living with disabilities.

Photo: BPW St. Kitts contingent

“Many of them can function normally in our workplaces but they just need that encouragement and the opportunity, so more policies need to be in place to protect their rights,” she said.

Photo: Cosbert Woods and colleagues

Cosbert Woods, United Nations (UN) Country Coordinator and two visiting colleagues from the regional office participated in the “Walk a Mile in My Shoes.” He pledged continued support from the UN Office to bring greater awareness to issues faced by persons with disabilities and resources to improve their quality of life.