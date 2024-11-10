Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsVillage Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

Village Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

General NewsSport

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Rams Village Superstars completed their trilogy of SKNFA Youth League titles after winning the 2024 Rams Premier Youth Cup U13 title and the Keith Gumbs U17 League in October. Village’s U13 Team defeated Conaree Fireball International on penalty shootout, after taking a 3-1 lead in the first half. But Conaree Fireball, for the third consecutive time, came back from three goals down to tie the score and force the match into penalties. In the end, Village was able to close out the match from the penalty spot. After the match, President of the SKNFA Atiba Harris and Shaun Weston, General Manager of Rams Trading, the title sponsor of the tournament, presented trophies and medals to the runners up and champions. 

Village’s Captain Kazai Rawlins was the MVP of the tournament. He spoke about how hard they worked in training to now finally reap the fruits of their labour. “We worked hard to come this far,” Rawlins said. His teammate Darius Rey also chimed in:  “We worked very hard; we did good. We had some ups and downs but we still came back and we still came in first,” he said. 

Both players were asked about how they felt when Conaree fought their way back into the match. “They had us good but we just had a little talk and we got back in the game and got the win,” Rey said. 

Meanwhile, Conaree’s Coach Harrold Wharton said his players were heartbroken at the loss, but he accepted some of the blame for the result. “We fell short which is so disappointing. After we went down to the second goal, I took blame for our play. I took too long to adjust because after we adjusted, they didn’t get any attempt on goal as I could remember. So they were very determined to pull it back,” he said.  “We went to penalties. Unfortunately, our top kicker didn’t score. So, yeah, we fell short again.”

He also spoke to his team’s resilience for coming back from behind to force the match into penalties. “They’re determined. That’s the most I can say. They’re very determined. I’m confident next year we are going to be in the finals again.”

VILLAGE SUPERSTARS WIN U17 TITLE

Meanwhile, in the finals of the Keith Gumbs U17 League also played in October, Village Superstars dispatched of Dieppe Bay 2-0. Captain of the team and one of the goal scorers Carl Newtown said Dieppe Bay was the better team in the first 15 minutes of the match, but they were able to bounce back. “For the first half, for the first 15 minutes, yeah, they hit us…I would say, after we started to control the game from the back, coming up, even when we felt the pressure, we still played through it,” he said. He said winning a treble of youth league titles for the second time, having done so in the 2020 football season, is historic. “No other team has ever done that.” These two league titles come after Village Superstars already won the Atiba Harris U15 League a few weeks earlier. 

Latest articles

General News

New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.
Social Commentary

The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

What a truly horrific incident we witnessed this week. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 19, were severely injured in an accident involving explosives associated with Guy Fawkes celebrations.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 
General News

Nevis Named 6th Best Island in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler

The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), commented on this achievement, noting that three of the island’s hotels- Paradise Beach Villas, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Montpelier Plantation and Beach- were also honoured among the top resorts globally and in the Caribbean.

More like this

General News

New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.
Social Commentary

The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

What a truly horrific incident we witnessed this week. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 19, were severely injured in an accident involving explosives associated with Guy Fawkes celebrations.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 