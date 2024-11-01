Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, October 28, 2024: It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen

Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of

Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.

At the end of several rounds, Zavier Agard out-spelled 16 other competitors earning himself

several prizes including a top prize of EC$1000.

Yanis Bowrin of the St. Kitts International Academy placed second while Kizarah Evans of the

Tyrell Williams Primary School and Zydane Thompson of the Immaculate Conception Catholic

School both shared the position for third place.

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary and the Tucker Clarke Primary were also among the top

six schools.

Remarks were given by Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who commended the

Rotary Club for hosting the competition while Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis Dame

Hon. Marcellla Liburd and Chief Education Officer Francil Morris, were in attendance showing

support.

The competition was held on World Polio Day which is organised by Rotary International and

serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination and health programs in achieving a polio-free world.