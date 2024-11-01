Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsVictory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition

General News

Published on

By Admin
Victory for Beach Allen in Rotary Club Spelling Bee Competition
spot_img

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Monday, October 28, 2024: It was a victorious win for the Beach Allen
Primary School on October 24, when they captured the top position in the Rotary Club of
Liamuiga Primary School Spelling Bee Competition.

At the end of several rounds, Zavier Agard out-spelled 16 other competitors earning himself
several prizes including a top prize of EC$1000.

Yanis Bowrin of the St. Kitts International Academy placed second while Kizarah Evans of the
Tyrell Williams Primary School and Zydane Thompson of the Immaculate Conception Catholic
School both shared the position for third place.

The Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary and the Tucker Clarke Primary were also among the top
six schools.

Remarks were given by Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley who commended the
Rotary Club for hosting the competition while Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis Dame
Hon. Marcellla Liburd and Chief Education Officer Francil Morris, were in attendance showing
support.

The competition was held on World Polio Day which is organised by Rotary International and
serves as a reminder of the importance of vaccination and health programs in achieving a polio-free world.

Latest articles

General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06
General News

Omnibus Fare Adjustments

The Board’s assessment considered multiple factors, including the rise in inflation since the last fare adjustment over 16 years ago, in June 2008, the steadily increasing cost of operating omnibuses, the concessions available to omnibus operators, and the financial impact on the commuters, particularly the minimum wage earner.
General News

Government of St. Kitts and Nevis Gains Critical Insights and Perspectives as It Continues the Process of Shaping the 2025 National Budget

In a strategic move towards promoting inclusivity in national development, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis convened the Budget 2025 National Forum at the St. Kitts Marriott Ballroom today, October 30, 2024, where public, private sector, and civil society representatives were given the opportunity to share their views, insights and suggestions for consideration in shaping the 2025 National Budget.

More like this

General News

Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

National Assembly Meets for a Special Sitting to Present Awards to 25 Most Remarkable Teens on Wednesday, November 06

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY MEETS FOR A SPECIAL SITTING TO PRESENT AWARDS TO 25 MOST REMARKABLE TEENS ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 06
General News

Omnibus Fare Adjustments

The Board’s assessment considered multiple factors, including the rise in inflation since the last fare adjustment over 16 years ago, in June 2008, the steadily increasing cost of operating omnibuses, the concessions available to omnibus operators, and the financial impact on the commuters, particularly the minimum wage earner.