Vehicle Inspections Transition to Digital Reporting Model From January 2025

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), in collaboration with the Inland Revenue Department (IRD), wishes to inform the public of new improvements to the Traffic Department’s Vehicle Registration System. As part of these enhancements, all vehicle inspection agencies are now required to submit inspection reports digitally to the IRD. This updated procedure will streamline the inspection process, making it faster, more efficient, and environmentally friendly.

Effective January 1st, 2025, the IRD will no longer accept any physical copies of vehicle inspection reports. Vehicle owners are advised that if they present a physical report, they will be directed back to their inspection site to have the report submitted electronically. This change is in line with our commitment to improving service standards and ensuring accurate, up-to-date records within the vehicle registration system.

Vehicle owners and inspection agencies are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the new digital submission process in advance to prevent any inconveniences or delays in the vehicle licensing process. The Traffic Department has been working closely with inspection agencies to ensure a smooth transition and has provided the necessary guidance and resources to facilitate this change. For further information on the digital submission process or any assistance needed, please contact the Traffic Department or the IRD. The RSCNPF is deeply appreciative of the public’s cooperation and support as we work towards a modernized and more efficient vehicle registration system for St. Kitts and Nevis.