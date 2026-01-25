United States Supports Cultural Preservation at Historic Bath Hotel in Nevis

Got NEWS? Email Us
General News

Published on

By Spokesman Editor
On January 17, the U.S. Embassy joined representatives of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, including Nevis Premier, the Honorable Mark Brantley, along with members of the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society at the Bath Hotel in Nevis to mark the successful completion of the second phase of restoration and stabilization work at the historic site. The project was supported through the U.S. Government’s Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, with total funding of just over US$400,000 provided across two phases. The Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation supports the preservation of historic sites and cultural heritage worldwide, reflecting the United States’ commitment to strengthening communities and promoting mutual understanding.

Nevis holds particular historical significance for the United States as the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers, underscoring the enduring ties between the two countries. As one of the Caribbean’s earliest purpose-built hotels, the Bath Hotel reflects Nevis’s long-standing tradition of hospitality and global engagement. The completion of this phase of work ensures the site’s continued preservation for educational and cultural purposes.

During a brief ceremony, Chargé d’Affaires of U.S. Embassy Bridgetown, Karin Sullivan commended the Nevis Historical and Conservation Society for its stewardship and noted that by preserving this historic site, the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis are ensuring that future generations can learn from and be inspired by Nevis’s rich history. She added, “This project demonstrates what the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis can achieve through collaboration, shared values, and respect for cultural heritage.”

