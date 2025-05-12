Union VP To Workers: ‘Join the Union, Stay Empowered’

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 7th May 2025) -The call for solidarity and worker empowerment rang loud and clear on Labour Day, as First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Curtis Francis, delivered a spirited address at the Patsy Allers Playfield in Basseterre following the march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Monday 5th May 2025, in observance of International Workers Day.

Addressing the gathered crowd of workers, supporters and other well-wishers, he saluted the enduring contribution of the nation’s workforce.

“Today, on this International Workers’ Day, we salute the hard work, the dedication, and the strength of every worker across this Federation. Your contribution matters – and so does your protection,” he declared.

Reaffirming the Union’s ongoing commitment to advocate on behalf of workers in all sectors – from domestic workers and private sector employees to public servants -Francis emphasized a key message: “Join the Union. Stay empowered.”

He reminded the audience that the SKNT&LU has long been a central pillar in safeguarding workers’ rights and continues to hold crucial seats at decision-making tables, including the Social Security Board, the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee, and the National Tripartite Committee.

“We defend all workers in the Federation,” he said. “But remember, to benefit from representation, you must be a member.”

Francis also highlighted the Union’s instrumental role in recent developments, such as helping to close the 10-year gap in minimum wage increases and the ongoing push for the long-awaited Labour Code.

Special attention was paid to domestic workers – an often-overlooked group.

“To our domestic workers-those employed in the homes of others -we are still encouraging more of you to come forward and join. You, too, deserve protection, support, and respect,” he urged.

The Union official acknowledged the growing number of workers who have recently joined the Union, saying: “Let’s continue the momentum. Let’s continue the movement. Let’s stand together.”