Union VP To Workers: 'Join the Union, Stay Empowered'

Union VP To Workers: ‘Join the Union, Stay Empowered’

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Curtis Francis while making his address on International Workers' Day (Labour Day) holiday at the Pasty Allers Play Field in Basseterre on Monday 5th May 2025 following the annual march (Courtesy the SKNLP)
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 7th May 2025) -The call for solidarity and worker empowerment rang loud and clear on Labour Day, as First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Curtis Francis, delivered a spirited address at the Patsy Allers Playfield in Basseterre following the march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Monday 5th May 2025, in observance of International Workers Day.

Addressing the gathered crowd of workers, supporters and other well-wishers, he saluted the enduring contribution of the nation’s workforce.

“Today, on this International Workers’ Day, we salute the hard work, the dedication, and the strength of every worker across this Federation. Your contribution matters – and so does your protection,” he declared.

Reaffirming the Union’s ongoing commitment to advocate on behalf of workers in all sectors – from domestic workers and private sector employees to public servants -Francis emphasized a key message: “Join the Union. Stay empowered.”

He reminded the audience that the SKNT&LU has long been a central pillar in safeguarding workers’ rights and continues to hold crucial seats at decision-making tables, including the Social Security Board, the Minimum Wage Advisory Committee, and the National Tripartite Committee.

“We defend all workers in the Federation,” he said. “But remember, to benefit from representation, you must be a member.”

Francis also highlighted the Union’s instrumental role in recent developments, such as helping to close the 10-year gap in minimum wage increases and the ongoing push for the long-awaited Labour Code.

Special attention was paid to domestic workers – an often-overlooked group. 

“To our domestic workers-those employed in the homes of others -we are still encouraging more of you to come forward and join. You, too, deserve protection, support, and respect,” he urged.

The Union official acknowledged the growing number of workers who have recently joined the Union, saying: “Let’s continue the momentum. Let’s continue the movement. Let’s stand together.”

General News

National Assembly Meets on Thursday, May 15, 2025

Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10 a.m.
General News

Call for Prospective Teachers

The Ministry of Education - St. Kitts is currently accepting applications for teaching positions for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
Business

SKELEC Concludes Successful Health and Safety Week 2025

The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) recently concluded its 2025 Health and Safety Week, celebrating a week filled with activities centered around safety, innovation, and artificial intelligence. The events took place from April 23rd to May 2nd, under the theme: “SKELEC, Creating a Culture of Safety Using AI Capabilities.”
General News

TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) Donates Furniture to Star Academy Pre-School, Reinforcing Commitment to Education and Community Development

The TDC Home and Building Depot has generously donated a selection of furniture to the Star Academy Pre-School, enhancing the learning environment for young students and demonstrating TDC's ongoing dedication to community support and educational advancement.

