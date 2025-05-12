Union Puts Focus on Domestic Workers During Labour Day March

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 7th May 2025)-“Domestic Workers Are Workers Too” was the message boldly displayed on a custom-made back piece presented by the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU) during this year’s Labour Day march held on Monday 5th May 2025 in Basseterre.

The piece, which drew significant public attention, was conceptualized by General Secretary Precious Mills who is a member of the Caribbean Domestic Workers Network (CDWN) in collaboration with Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly.

Kelly who brought to ensemble life also wore it proudly during the procession.

The design (illustration image used for the C-189 toolkit via a WEIGO-IDWF [Women in Informal Employment Globalizing and Orgainzing, and the International Domestic Workers Federation] October 2022 publication ) featured symbols representing common items used by domestic workers-signifying their vital role in society as caregivers, cleaners, gardeners, and more.

“I think creating it was the right thing to do,” said Kelly. “Right now, we need people recognizing the domestic workers, and anything to get attention for the cause of workers-especially those often overlooked-we just have to do it.”

Kelly described the piece as visually impactful and purposeful.

Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly displays a Domestic Workers back piece displayed during the Labour Day (International Workers’ Day) march held on Monday 5th May 2025. (Spokesman Snap)

“The attractiveness, the visibility-it was easy to do because it’s for the benefit of workers,” he added.

The Union’s delegation formed a prominent part of the annual march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP). Leading the Union’s contingent were President Sydney Bridgewater, Second Vice President James Pemberton, General Secretary Precious Mills, and other executive committee members including Jutambien Kelly, Jereth Morton, Eva Henderson, George Dixon, Lloyd Rouse, Nadine Natta, Sean Kelly, and Kevion Hodge Huggins.

They wore their official Union polo shirts featuring the messages: “Union = Strength” and “A Powerful and Effective Voice for Workers.”

“The reception from onlookers was amazing,” said Mills. “The backpiece caught the eyes of many people. They took photos, came close to have a look, gave positive comments, and asked further questions.”

Mills emphasized that while the Union represents all workers, this year’s march included a special focus on domestic workers.

“We really want to push for improved laws that protect and elevate domestic workers,” she said. “These individuals deserve the same dignity and recognition as anyone else in the workforce. They play a crucial role in households, yet their rights and protections are often overlooked.”

As the Union continues to advocate for the ratification of ILO Convention 189 on decent work for domestic workers, events like Labour Day provide a meaningful platform to raise awareness and encourage more workers-including those in private homes-to step forward and get organized.

“This is about restoring pride and dignity in every form of labour,” Mills concluded. “No worker should be invisible.”