Union President Urges PM to Commission Tripartite Committee on Labour Code

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (Wednesday 30th October 2024)- President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Sydney Bridgewater has issued a call to action urging Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew to commission the National Tripartite Committee to complete the long-awaited National Labour Code.

Addressing attendees during the public session of the Union’s 85th annual conference held on Sunday 27th October 2024 at the SWMC Conference Room in Taylor’s Range in Basseterre, he stressed that finalizing the code is essential to safeguarding and advancing workers’ rights in the Federation.

“Our Union stands ready, as always, to work with the government, the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the Labour Department to bring this crucial legislation to life,” Bridgewater stated, adding, “Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, I hereby call on you to commission the National Tripartite Committee to complete the drafted National Labour Code.”

According to him: “As we [the Union] look forward to 2025 and beyond, our task remains clear: To ensure that the rights of workers are not just protected but strengthened.”

Bridgewater expressed appreciation to the International Labour Organization (ILO) for their sustained support since discussions on the code began in 2013.

The drafted National Labour Code, which has been stagnant for years with work having started about 2013 thereabout, must be finalized. This code will be the instrument that enshrines the rights of workers and cements the role of the labour movement in national development,” he emphasized.

Bridgewater touched on the legacy of the Union, which was founded in 1932 and officially recognized in 1940. He described the event as a momentous occasion in the organization’s history, serving as both a celebration of past achievements and a commitment to future progress. “This conference is not only a reflection of our rich history but a bold statement of our continued commitment to the rights, dignity, and empowerment of workers,” he said.

The conference theme, ‘Empowering Workers: Strategies for Success in 2025 and Beyond,’ framed his address, with Bridgewater honoring the legacies of the Union’s founders and past leaders, including former President and National Hero Robert L. Bradshaw.

“The labour movement is not just about fighting for better wages or working conditions-it is about transforming societies,” he remarked, adding that “workers, who are the backbone of our economy, must have the power, the voice, and the opportunities to succeed.”

Bridgewater went on to address the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, citing job losses, reduced hours, and the ‘Jab for Jobs’ mandate, which had left many, including union members, facing financial difficulties. Although the 2022 reopening of air and seaports brought renewed hope, he emphasized that these issues underscored the need for policy structures that protect and support workers through future crises.

“The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a devastating blow to workers globally, and we, in St. Kitts and Nevis, were not spared. Workers faced unimaginable hardships-job losses, reduced hours, and in some cases, exploitative practices that preyed on their vulnerability. The handling of the crisis unfortunately saw restrictive policies and the infamous ‘Jab for Jobs’ mandate, which left many workers including some of our union members suffocated under the weight of unemployment and financial distress,” he commented.

“But in 2022, with the reopening of the country, there was a restoration of hope. The opening of the air and seaports, along with the lifting of restrictions, breathed new life into our economy and workforce. Yet, there remains much to be done,” Bridgewater added.

In reflecting on past successes, he highlighted the contributions of the National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee, established by the Labour Movement in the 1990s.

“The work of this committee has led to laws that have positively impacted the economy and improved the lives of countless workers. As we move forward, we must ensure that the Minimum Wage continues to be a tool for social justice and economic equity, he stated.

Additionally, Bridgewater stressed the importance of unity and action, declaring: “The strategies we adopt today will determine the success of workers in 2025 and beyond. All social dialogue partners must stand united in this mission. We have come this far by faith, and it is with that same faith that we will continue to fight for justice, equality, and the empowerment of every worker in this nation.”