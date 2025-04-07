Got NEWS? Email Us
Union, API Harowe Servo Sign New Workers’ Contract

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
Left to Right standing)-Union President Sydney Bridgewater, General Manager at Harowe Servo Ltd. Carol Evelyn, Labour Officer Annick Bedford, Labour Officer with responsibility for union affairs Astric Wyatt-Archibald, Labour Officer Darlene Sampson-Mickle, Labour Commissioner Shernel James, Labour Officer Terrel Storrod-Bass, Union General Secretary Precious Mills and Union First Vice President Curtis Francis. Sitting (L-R) Harowe Servo’s company’s Human Resource Manager Sonia Edwards, Union Shop Steward Yvette David Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly and Union Shop Steward Jacqueline Francis. pose for a photo following the official signing ceremony) of a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Harowe Servo Ltd. and the Union held at the Labour Department on Monday 31st March 2025 (Photo courtesy: Ministry of Employment and Labour)
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday, April 2, 2025) -A significant step in ongoing betterment of labour relations between workers and management was achieved on Monday 31st  March 2025, when representatives from the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Harowe Servo Ltd., and the Ministry of Employment and Labour signed a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The official signing ceremony, held at the Labour Department located at The Circus in Basseterre, saw the participation of several key representative stakeholders, including SKNTLU’s First Vice President Curtis Francis, General Secretary Precious Mills, Union Field Officer and Executive Committee member Sean Kelly as well as the two Union Shop Stewards at Harowe Servo, Yvette David and Jacqueline Francis. 

General Manager at Harowe Servo Carol Evelyn signed the document as well as Labour Commissioner Shernel James who signed on behalf of the Ministry of Employment and Labour complemented by putting her official stamp to the document.

Following negotiations held in December 2024 between the Union and company, the drafted document was sent to the Labour Commissioner’s office for review and feedback ahead of the official signing.

Notably, SKNTLU President Bridgewater, who was instrumental in previous negotiations, was overseas during this round of discussions. He was, however, present at the new CBA signing.

SKNTLU’s General Secretary Precious Mills signs a copy of the new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between Harowe Harowe Servo Ltd. and the Union while Labour Commissioner James looks on during a ceremony held at the Labour Department on Monday 31st March 2025 (Photo Courtesy: Ministry of Employment and Labour)

Harowe Servo’s company’s Human Resource Manager Sonia Edwards (who sat at the negotiations table) also attended. 

During the ceremony, Evelyn highlighted the longstanding partnership between API Harowe Servo and the Union.

“The support over the years, the team efforts shown over the years have been working well for our business. Why do I say that? I say that in the context that here we were, minimum wage was moved from $360 to $430-nobody in API Harowe was affected. We were already above that. And when the new minimum wage comes into effect, nobody else will be affected. You have seen all the benefits, which we all have in the contract over the years and so we must all understand that this partnership is necessary in moving businesses forward in St. Kitts.”

“…we sit every three years and negotiate and we agree upon these increases, see where we are. And so we all have to be thankful. And again, I really appreciate on behalf of our company, and send a great sense of appreciation to the union as we continue that partnership. And we look forward to the continuation of this partnership.”

Mills underscored the importance of collaboration in negotiations and the role of shop stewards.

“On behalf of our Union, I’d like to express our deep-felt appreciation for the meeting of the minds that took place during our negotiations. An important part of the process was having the involvement of the shop stewards. As a Union, we understand the importance of a Collective Bargaining Agreement-but it’s equally important that the workers themselves understand its value.

Mills added: “We were able to sit and discuss some of the most pertinent issues-the articles that are directly relevant to the general well-being of the workers. When we sit and negotiate, it is ultimately for the mutual benefit of the company and the workers-looking at areas such as productivity, safety, and overall workplace environment. We are very pleased to be here once again to sign this important document. I also want to express our appreciation to the Labour Commissioner’s office and their team for their support. We received valuable feedback during the process…”

Labour Commissioner  James expressed satisfaction with the level of social dialogue involved in finalizing the agreement, stating: “We would have seen bipartite social dialogue taking place in the form of a collective bargaining agreement. Over the years, we have seen the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union and API Harowe being among the leading parties within the world of work, ensuring that decent work prevails. This agreement continues to place emphasis on health and safety, which is becoming increasingly important in today’s workplace environment.”

James also highlighted how previous agreements have progressively improved working conditions, citing past inclusions such as paternity leave and enhanced health and safety provisions.

Labour Officer responsible for union affairs Astric Wyatt-Archibald commended the collective effort involved in the agreement and noted its progressive elements:

“For me, looking at when I had to review this, I was able to pull some pointers from it with a viewing mind that we are now doing our local law review. It was so up to date in some ways, especially one of your last articles, which removed the HIV policy and introduced a broader, more inclusive approach incorporating gender support.”

She further emphasized that well-structured CBAs contribute to better labour relations and reduced workplace disputes.

The signing of this new CBA reflects the continued commitment of all parties to ensuring a fair and productive work environment.

