Two New Plants Commissioned At Government Quarry To Boost Efficiency And Production Capacity

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 04, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis officially commissioned two newly acquired plants at the Quarry Division of the Public Works Department today, March 04, 2025, significantly enhancing the output capacity of the 40-year-old facility. A brand-new Rokbak Truck was also commissioned during the ceremony.

The POWERSCREEN Secondary Crushing Plant and the POWERSCREEN Screening Plant will ensure a steady supply of aggregates to meet the increasing demand in the country’s growing construction sector.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Daryll Lloyd, emphasised that these upgrades were critically needed, as the Quarry Division remains the single largest provider of aggregates in Saint Kitts and Nevis—materials that are essential to the construction industry.

“The Public Works Department was able to purchase a modern primary crushing plant in the early part of 2024, to replace the 35-year old previous plant. However, it became necessary to purchase a matching secondary crushing plant to gain more efficiency and output due to increased demand in the local construction industry for aggregates of various sizes,” Mr. Lloyd stated.

The new secondary crushing plant can process up to 250 tons of material per hour—a significant upgrade from the older machines, which could only handle 80 tons. Additionally, the new screening plant will ensure that aggregates are sorted into the correct sizes for various construction projects.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, described the acquisition and commissioning of the new equipment as a pivotal moment in the evolution of the country’s infrastructure sector.

“With these new additions, the Quarry’s output is set to increase by over 300 percent. This incredible boost in production capacity will ensure that we can meet the demands of future infrastructure projects, avoid costly delays, and most importantly, reduce construction cost,” Minister Maynard stated, while revealing that a new excavator for the Quarry Division is currently en route to Saint Kitts.

Moreover, he noted that the aggregates produced at the Quarry will now be of higher quality than ever before.

“By increasing our capacity and improving the quality of our product, we can ensure that the finished products such as concrete and masonry blocks are of the highest quality for both the consumer market and specialised projects,” the minister added.

Minister Maynard concluded that these advancements at the Government Quarry represent a strategic investment in the nation’s future, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the continued growth and development of Saint Kitts and Nevis.