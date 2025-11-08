Two Key Financial Bills Passed Unanimously in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 06, 2025) – The Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were passed unanimously during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on November 06, 2025.

The two Bills, first introduced on September 25, 2025, by the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), aim to strengthen the legislative framework of Nevis’ financial services sector. The amendments enhance transparency and ensure company records remain accurate, up to date, and fully compliant with international standards.

With respect to the Nevis Limited Liability Company (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the amendments introduce strengthened record-keeping requirements for limited liability companies (LLCs) registered in Nevis. It mandates that all LLCs maintain accurate and current records of the company’s name and any changes to it, its legal status including details of any merger, consolidation, conversion, dissolution, or transfer of domicile into or out of Nevis, the registered office address and the name and address of the registered agent, as well as the company’s governing documents, including its operating agreement and any amendments.

LLCs must promptly record any changes to these matters in their books and, where required, file such changes with the Registrar of Companies.

An amendment to Section 90(2)(e) clarifies that when an LLC departs from Nevis, it must consent to being served with legal process in Nevis for actions occurring prior to its departure. The LLC must also appoint its registered agent to accept such service and provide a mailing address for legal notices. This ensures that departing LLCs remain legally accountable for their prior conduct within Nevis, even after relocation.

The Nevis Business Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 similarly enhances corporate record-keeping standards. It amends Section 101 to require corporations to maintain accurate and up-to-date records on their name, legal status, registered office and agent, and bylaws, and to promptly record and file any changes.

Additionally, Section 130(2)(e) has been amended to clarify that corporations leaving Nevis must consent to being served with legal process in Nevis for any actions or omissions occurring before their departure, appoint their registered agent to accept such service, and provide a mailing address for forwarding legal documents.

Premier Brantley emphasized that these amendments reflect Nevis’ continued commitment to a strong and credible financial services industry.

“Nevis has been engaged in the financial services business now for since 1984 and we have continued a process of innovation, but also a process of evolution, and we have come to this House time and time again to seek to amend and to make better legislation that we have on the books, as and when required either by new industry standards or sometimes, as in this case, by indications by various regulatory agencies regionally and internationally, that these changes are necessary,” he said.

The Premier further noted that the government remains proactive in safeguarding the island’s financial services sector.

“All that we’re trying to do here is to ensure that the financial services sector in Nevis remains fit for purpose, remains cutting edge, and remains compliant with international standards. We are not waiting for the international community to tell us that this is a problem or that is a problem. We are, in many instances, taking proactive actions to ensure that our sector is protected from any adverse implications or any adverse actions that we know, because we’ve been subjected to them in the past.”

These legislative updates reaffirm Nevis’ dedication to transparency, accountability, and global regulatory compliance within its financial services industry.