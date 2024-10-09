Got NEWS? Email Us
Two Charged for Gun & Drug Possession on Nevis

Two Charged for Gun & Drug Possession on Nevis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) continues to make steady, positive strides in the public’s interest and the maintenance of safety and security in the Federation. On October 4th, 2024, a combined total of six (6) charges were laid against Shavere Hanley of Hamilton, and Kylah Wallace of Bath Village, both of Nevis. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant on October 2nd, 2024, at Mr Hanley’s residence. The search was jointly conducted by the RSCNPF and the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). 

The search led to the recovery of one (1) Glock 40 firearm accompanied by a magazine containing fourteen (14) rounds of 10mm ammunition, and a quantity of a white substance that was shortly thereafter confirmed to be cocaine. Mr Hanley, Ms Wallace, and two other persons were taken into custody. The investigation led to Mr Hanley receiving four (4) charges, namely Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply. Two (2) charges were laid against Ms Wallace, namely Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply. Both were charged on October 4th, 2024, at the Newcastle Police Station on Nevis. The other persons have since been discharged from Police custody. 

The RSCNPF extends sincere gratitude to the SKNDF for its continued collaboration and support in the fight against crime, violence, and illicit drugs. The Force is also deeply grateful to the general public for their cooperation.

