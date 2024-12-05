Twenty-one Males Celebrated at 2nd Annual National Men’s Day Award Ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 02, 2024 (SKNIS): The 2nd Annual National Men’s Day Awards turned the spotlight on men in St. Kitts and Nevis who are making a positive difference in the community and the lives of others.

The ceremony was held on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Ramada Resort and was attended by a number of dignitaries including Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Minister of State responsible for Gender Affairs, the Honourable Isalean Phillip. Deputy Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Eric Evelyn, led a contingent of NIA Cabinet officials to the awards ceremony including the Honourable Spencer Brand and the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Gender Affairs.

A total of 21 awards were presented in various categories. Recognised for their contributions to the Creative Economy were Amu Dele Adams and Glenville Fahie; Community Activism – Alex Straun and Samuel Williams; Sustainable Development – Cromwell Williams and Ervin ‘Ounce’ Weekes; Entrepreneurship – Leroy Ponteen and William Webbe; Sports – Elvis ‘Pepe’ Isaac and Frankie Claxton; Mental Health and Human Services – Anton Hicks, and Media – St. Clair ‘Chico’ Liburd.

A number of special awards were also presented as part of the recognition ceremony. The awardees were Anthony Mills – His Ability Award; Edison Warner – Disability Empowerment Award; Leroy Powell and Antonio ‘Abonatty’ Liburd – Legacy Awards, and Evered ‘Webbo’ Herbert and Pastor Peter Paul, Regional Men’s Awards. The Premier’s Award was bestowed upon Jonathon Liburd, while Reiner Doan Ferdinand was presented the Prime Minister’s Award. Gender Officer within the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, Dion Browne was surprised with the Inaugural International Men’s Day Founder’s Award.

“It is critically important that we recognise men in this country,” he said, noting that men are not made of steel and do need support as well. “Men should be celebrated as much as women. I long for the day that Father’s Day will resonate as much as Mother’s Day or International Men’s Day as much as Women’s Day or the march for prostate cancer is as big as the walk for breast cancer. We have to send a strong message that men matter too,” said Dr. Drew, issuing a call to action for men to embrace this year’s local theme for International Men’s Day: ‘Promoting Positive Male Role Models.’

Meanwhile, Minister of State Phillip reminded the audience that many men in our lives and society are leading productive lives and making valuable contributions to national development, and they too deserve recognition for their efforts.

The feature address was delivered by Cabinet Secretary and 2021 International Men’s Day Awardee, Dr. Marcus Natta, who urged men to look at themselves in selfie mode on their phones and speak positively to become the “best version of themselves” and to continue the “journey of becoming their best selves.”