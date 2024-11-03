Tourism Official Responds To Criticism About Lookout Design

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (Thursday 31st October 2024)-Following public criticism of recent design choices at the lookout point at Timothy Hill located at the South East Peninsula, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Tivanna Wharton, has addressed such concerns.

At the Ministry’s press conference held on Thursday 31st October 2024, Wharton acknowledged the public’s dissatisfaction noting that the results did not fully align with the intended vision for the project.

“Unfortunately, we accept that the results did not fully align with our collective vision, and we understand the concerns raised by you, our community,” Wharton stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton speaking at the Ministry’s press conference held on Thursday 31st October 2024 (Credit:Facebook/KittitianHeartbeat)

Notably, a lookout platform dubbed a “bedframe” by some people as well as the pastel-painted rocks- shades of pink, yellow and green- quickly became the subject of online criticism. Photos were circulated widely on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, as individuals voiced their disapproval and humorously commented on the unexpected color scheme.

This media house has observed that following the public outcry, the platform and rocks have since been repainted in neutral tones that blend more naturally with the surrounding landscape.

“Timothy Hill is a location cherished for its panoramic views, and the initiative was undertaken to increase its visibility as a branded landmark. The objective was to ensure that when people see Timothy Hill in photographs, they immediately recognize it as part of St. Kitts,” Wharton shared.

She emphasized that community feedback was essential, confirming that the Ministry is taking swift action to address the criticism.

“We are in further discussions to find a balanced approach to branding that preserves the area’s natural beauty,” she assured. “Your feedback is invaluable, and we are committed to solutions that respect our shared landscape.”

Wharton highlighted progressive initiatives by the Ministry aimed at advancing the tourism sector.

She detailed the Ministry’s commitment to diversifying St. Kitts’ tourism offerings, noting efforts to strengthen service delivery through ongoing training and support for local stakeholders.

“The Ministry of Tourism continues its work to diversify our product, laying the groundwork for a thriving and resilient industry. Through ongoing training initiatives and efforts to enhance service delivery, we are ensuring that St. Kitts remains competitive and appealing to a wide range of travelers. By equipping our stakeholders with the skills needed to meet evolving visitor experiences, visitor expectations, we are building a foundation that supports sustainable growth across the sector,”

Wharton explained.

She also underscored the importance of diversification to attract a wider range of travelers and ensure that tourism benefits are consistent throughout the year.

As understood, as part of such diversification, the Ministry is expanding its focus on the yachting sector, which capitalizes on the island’s pristine waters and natural harbors to cater to travelers seeking marine-based experiences.

Wharton stated: “And so diversification is essential, not only to attract a broader range of travelers but also to ensure that tourism’s benefits are widespread and consistent throughout the year. And so the yachting sector, we are tapping into this sector because it taps into the allure of our pristine waters and natural harbors. This sector will cater to the growing segment of travelers seeking marine base experiences bringing an influx of high-value visitors while respecting our coastal ecosystems.”