To Speed or Not to Speed

A current hot topic racing through public debate is the use of radar guns by traffic police to ticket motorists driving above the speed limit. It is a conversation that is picking up speed-ironically-about whether this enforcement is necessary, particularly in areas like Frigate Bay and Old Road Bay where vehicles-at the complaints of some people- crawl along at a snail’s pace through 20 MPH zones.

There is a saying: “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t.” In most recent times, one of the loudest national discussions was about the rising number of accidents on our roads, some of them fatal. There were calls for stricter enforcement, for drivers to slow down, for clearer road markings, and for government action to make our streets safer. Now that action has come-in the form of radar guns, tickets and higher fines-and suddenly the argument has shifted gears.

For some, the new speeding crackdown feels like overreach, an inconvenience, or an unnecessary hassle. For others, it is a necessary deterrent-a ‘speed bump’ in the right direction to curb reckless behaviour behind the wheel. The truth may lie somewhere in between.

Driving is both a privilege and a responsibility. A speeding ticket might sting, but so too does the grief of losing a loved one to a preventable accident. Perhaps the frustration of a fine today is the very reminder that keeps tragedy off tomorrow’s front page.

So before we complain too loudly about radar guns and traffic stops, maybe we should ask ourselves a deeper question: What is the real cost of slowing down?

Because sometimes, a moment of slowing down-however inconvenient-can save a life.