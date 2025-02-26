Got NEWS? Email Us
Three Bills to Receive First Reading in the National Assembly on Thursday, February 27, 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 26, 2025 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

Three Bills are slated to receive their first reading, as the government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Human Resource Management, and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission Agreement Bill, 2025, and the Prisons (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Additionally, the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. They can also be accessed via the Facebook page St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.

