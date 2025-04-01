The Rt. Hon Dr Douglas: St. Kitts and Nevis has a good government under Dr Drew

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 24, 2025 (MMS-SKN) — Under the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party led by Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, St. Kitts and Nevis has a good government according to the country’s longest-serving prime minister, the Rt. Hon Dr Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, who was in office from 1995 to 2015.

Dr Douglas, whose unwavering dedication to Constituency Number Six and the country was celebrated during an anniversary worship service at the Church of God of Prophecy in Newton Ground on Sunday March 23, made the remarks when invited by Bishop Phillip Webbe to greet the congregation that included Prime Minister the Hon Dr Terrance Drew who had led the country in honouring his predecessor’s 36 years as a parliamentarian.

Clockwise from top: Dr Douglas addressing the congregation; Bishop Webbe blesses Dr Douglas with the congregation raising hands in prayerful mode; Bishop Webbe blesses the entire congregation; Bishop Webbe delivering the sermon. Clockwise from top: Assistant Pastor Ms Patrice Bennire with the worship team; members of the congregation in prayerful mode; Dr Douglas receives fruit basket from the church presented to him by Ms Roxane Hodge; Members of Labour Party Constituency Number Six.

“I want to recognise, of course, the leadership of the party at this time,” said Dr Douglas when he addressed the congregation. “Of course not only the leadership of the party, but the leadership of the government as well because we have a good government led by Dr Terrance Drew, our Prime Minister.”

Other elected members of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education et al. and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher One, the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley; Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Three and Minister of Public Infrastructure et al. the Hon Konris Maynard; and the Area Representative for St. Christopher Two, and Minister of Tourism et al. the Hon Marsha Henderson.

Also present was Minister of Sustainable Development; Environment and Climate Action; and Constituency Empowerment, Senator the Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, who was described by the Rt. Hon Dr Douglas as “one of our firebrand females,” and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Mr Delano Bart.

Senior Minister Dr Douglas, who is also the Minister of Foreign Affairs; International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs; Economic Development and Investment, was first elected as a member of parliament for Constituency Number Six on March 21, 1989.

“Today, as you celebrate this very important occasion, I must say that I have had no regrets whatsoever because I believe, just as when I took that decision so many years ago that God was with me, God remains with me today,” said the former Prime Minister.

He added: “I want to, in particular, recognise those who would have been with me from the beginning. Some of them are not here, some of them have gone to the Great Beyond, some of them are now in distant lands, and some of them are at home infirm and unable to be physically present with us this morning, but I know that wherever they are, those who are alive, that is, their hearts must be with us this morning.”

He also thanked his family members who also stood by him, and among those present in church was his sister, Mrs Henrietta Douglas-Christmas, who as part of the King’s 2024 Honours, recently received the Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) award for her service in Public Service.

The St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party Constituency Six Branch was led at the service by its Chairman, Mr Crios Freeman; assistant Chairperson Ms Sandra Swanston, and Member, Mr Shavon Douglas; while Mr Linkon Maynard who had been the organiser of the party over the years, and was present, was recognised. Also present was Chairman of Labour Party Constituency Number Five Branch, Mr Leroy Benjamin Jr.

“As we reflect on those thirty-six years, I believe that much has been achieved and I believe that much more will be achieved,” said Dr Douglas. “I believe that the basic foundation has been laid for those who will come after me. I believe that much has been achieved not only in this constituency, but in the country as a whole.”

The service was led by Assistant Pastor Ms Patrice Bennire, and delivering the message was Bishop Phillip Webbe who also entertained the congregation by rendering two songs, ‘Why die before your time’ as he lamented the many road accidents being experienced in the country, and ‘The pen is mightier than the sword’ as he admonished the youth to take their education seriously.

“Dr Denzil Douglas has served this community and this constituency, Constituency Number Six, for over thirty six years, so we were blessed for him to celebrate with us here at the Church of God of Prophecy in Newton Ground,” said Dr Webbe.

In an post service interview, he observed: “I said to him that he must continue to aspire to inspire before he expires here on earth because God gives us three scores and ten and if by reason of strength maybe they be eighty etc. is because of the goodness of God, but while he is here then he will continue to aspire to inspire – that is aspiration, inspiration, and expiration. So it is my prayer that God gives him good health and strength to carry on the work that he is doing for such a time as this.”