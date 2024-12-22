The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS): The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, outlined a transformative future for the fisheries sector during his address to the National Assembly on day two of the 2025 Budget Debate on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Minister Duggins emphasised the government’s dedication to empowering fishers, safeguarding marine ecosystems, and establishing St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in sustainable marine resource management.

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.

The minister unveiled several groundbreaking initiatives for 2025, including the introduction of Vessel Monitoring Systems to enhance safety and combat illegal fishing. Plans for the development of the Dieppe Bay Fisheries Complex will provide fishers with state-of-the-art facilities to process and store their catch, fostering growth in the blue economy. The launch of biodegradable fish pots also exemplifies the government’s commitment to sustainable practices that balance productivity with environmental stewardship.

Minister Duggins emphasised the importance of empowering fishers through training programmes, such as the Basic Fisherfolk Training Programme, and strengthening marine resource management with the St. Kitts and Nevis Marine Management Area. As the Federation looks to the future, the minister affirmed the government’s dedication to building a fisheries sector that is sustainable, prosperous, and a cornerstone of national pride.