Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsThe Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

The Honourable Samal Duggins Unveils Bold Vision to Revolutionise the Fisheries Sector

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
Hon. Samal Duggins during the 2025 Budget Debate
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2024 (SKNIS): The Honourable Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Marine Resources, outlined a transformative future for the fisheries sector during his address to the National Assembly on day two of the 2025 Budget Debate on Wednesday, December 18, 2024. Minister Duggins emphasised the government’s dedication to empowering fishers, safeguarding marine ecosystems, and establishing St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in sustainable marine resource management.

Minister Duggins celebrated transformative achievements in 2024, including the deployment of additional Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs), which significantly enhanced catch potential and boosted incomes for coastal communities. The reopening of the Old Road Fish Depot underscored the government’s dedication to revitalising infrastructure that supports fishers’ livelihoods. Further, the COASTFISH project’s artificial reefs were recognised for their role in restoring marine ecosystems and strengthening fish stocks.

The minister unveiled several groundbreaking initiatives for 2025, including the introduction of Vessel Monitoring Systems to enhance safety and combat illegal fishing. Plans for the development of the Dieppe Bay Fisheries Complex will provide fishers with state-of-the-art facilities to process and store their catch, fostering growth in the blue economy. The launch of biodegradable fish pots also exemplifies the government’s commitment to sustainable practices that balance productivity with environmental stewardship.

Minister Duggins emphasised the importance of empowering fishers through training programmes, such as the Basic Fisherfolk Training Programme, and strengthening marine resource management with the St. Kitts and Nevis Marine Management Area. As the Federation looks to the future, the minister affirmed the government’s dedication to building a fisheries sector that is sustainable, prosperous, and a cornerstone of national pride.

Latest articles

General News

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”
General News

Attorney General Wilkin Champions Modernisation and Accountability During 2025 Budget Debate

In support of the Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024, Attorney General Wilkin emphasised the significant strides made by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Office. With a proposed allocation of EC$12.4 million for recurrent expenditure and EC$2.7 million for capital projects in 2025, the Ministry is poised to strengthen legal and judicial systems.

More like this

General News

Minister Clarke Advocates for Rural Living and Vertical Communities in St. Kitts and Nevis as the Nation Strives for Sustainability

Minister of Sustainable Development, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, said the ministry remains resolute in ensuring that land distribution and management practices are sustainable and can work to meet the country’s development needs, while still preserving the integrity and visibility of natural resources. Her comments were made at the National Assembly during the second day of the Budget Debate.
Crime

Senator Phillip Commits to Stronger Partnerships to Build on the Success of the 90-day Campaign Against Violence and Crime

As the attention now shifts to Beyond the 90-Days, Minister of State, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, said that the government through its Citizen Security Secretariat, will continue the whole-of-society approach” that it has championed in addressing crime, and other key policy decisions.
General News

Local Retailers Buying More Local Produce, Thanks to the Efforts of the Ministry of Agriculture

“We have gone to every single supermarket in this country and they are now buying more local produce,” said Minister Duggins. “RAMS is buying more local produce, Valu Mart is buying more local produce, Best Buy is buying more local produce, even some of the Chinese supermarkets we have here are buying more local produce.”