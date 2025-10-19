The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Celebrated the 114th National Day and 42nd Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations with St. Christopher and Nevis

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) hosted a vibrant reception on October 9 at the scenic Palms Court Gardens restaurant to celebrate the 114th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the 42nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador Edward Tao highlighted the enduring 42 years of friendship between the two nations, describing the partnership as “aging like fine rum—getting smoother and richer with time.” He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their steadfast international support and for upholding the shared values of democracy, freedom, and mutual respect.

Representing the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, praised Taiwan as a trusted and valued partner, acknowledging its long-standing contributions to the Federation’s development across multiple sectors. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting Taiwan in the international arena.

The celebration was attended by Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Hon. Konris Maynard, Hon. Garth Wilkins, the Acting Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, senior government officials, business leaders, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Guests enjoyed a vibrant display of Taiwanese culture, featuring a lively Dragon Dance, the iconic Third Prince performance, and a joyful sing-along of “Happy Birthday” for Taiwan, reflecting the warmth, friendship, and shared joy between the peoples of Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis.