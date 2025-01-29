The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Supports Plastic Ban with Reusable Shopping Bags

In a proactive move to support the Government’s ban on single-use plastics, the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis (DBSKN) has announced the distribution of reusable shopping bags to the public. This initiative aligns with the bank’s commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and supporting national policies aimed at safeguarding the natural environment.

The Honorable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment, Climate Action & Constituency Empowerment, recently emphasized the importance of the ban on single-use plastics, describing it as a decisive step towards the Government’s unwavering commitment to protecting the environment and fostering a sustainable future for the twin-island nation.

Chairman of DBSKN, Mr. Shavon Douglas, emphasized the bank’s alignment with national priorities, stating, “This initiative reflects DBSKN’s unwavering commitment to aligning with national policies and addressing global environmental challenges. By investing in environmental stewardship, we aim to foster a culture of responsibility and resilience in our nation. This effort is a testament to our belief that development and sustainability must go hand in hand for the long-term prosperity of our people and our country.”

DBSKN’s General Manager, Mr. Laurinston Matthew, shared the bank’s enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “As a financial institution rooted in the development and well-being of St. Kitts and Nevis, our commitment goes beyond just financing we believe in actively supporting initiatives that safeguard our nation’s future.”

He added that the distribution of reusable shopping bags is more than just a symbolic gesture; it’s a call to action for our citizens to adopt practices that reduce waste and protect our environment.

Explaining the motivation behind the initiative, the bank’s Integrated Marketing and Communications Manager Chantelle Rochester said, “As a development focused institution, we recognize the importance of addressing environmental challenges that directly impact our communities. The decision to distribute reusable shopping bags is rooted in our belief that small, intentional actions can create meaningful change.

The reusable shopping bags, featuring eco-friendly designs, will be distributed at DBSKN branches from January 24th, 2025. By offering a sustainable alternative to single-use plastics, the bank hopes to inspire lasting changes in behavior among individuals and businesses.

Contact Information:

Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis

1 (869) 765-4342

1 (869) 465-2288 Ext 1322

developmentbankmarketing@skndb.com