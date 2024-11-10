Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeSocial CommentaryThe Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action

Social Commentary

Published on

By Admin
The Dark Side of Guy Fawkes Celebrations Calls for Urgent Action
spot_img

What a truly horrific incident we witnessed this week. Two teenage boys, aged 16 and 19, were severely injured in an accident involving explosives associated with Guy Fawkes celebrations.

One of the boys now faces the possibility of partial vision loss in one eye and another has sustained a severe injury to one of his hands, reportedly losing two fingers.

No doubt this tragedy highlights the dangers of these explosives and has reignited urgent conversations about banning or, at the very least, policing these items.

The scenes from this accident, as well as video footage circulating on social media, show the shocking risks some youth are taking. In one instance, young people are seen assembling four cans of flammable pesticide aerosol into a single massive explosive device-an unimaginably dangerous experiment. These actions point to a stark reality: the reckless use of  fireworks is a growing and uncontrolled hazard that we must confront.

The elders in our community often recall simpler, safer times when Guy Fawkes celebrations were supervised and involved minimal risk. They remember when “starlights” and other small-scale fireworks were enjoyed safely in open spaces, such as pastures, with a watchful eye from parents and community members.

Today, we see a disturbing shift: in the heart of Basseterre over the last weekend, teenage boys were observed over the weekend chasing one another, brandishing Roman candles and treating them as pretend guns. This recklessness endangers not only the participants but also bystanders who may be caught in the crossfire of these makeshift, pyrotechnic “toys.” While childhood is a time of enjoyment and exploration, such activities pose an undeniable risk of life-altering injury.

 This incident exposes the alarming reality that children often lack a full understanding of the potential hazards associated with these behaviors. It is crucial for parents and guardians to provide careful supervision, and yet, as any parent knows, even the most vigilant cannot be everywhere at once. This is why a collective sense of responsibility is needed in our community. We must work together to guide our youth and help prevent tragic outcomes.

As the debate over banning or regulating the import of fireworks and explosive devices intensifies, we urge authorities and policymakers to take a decisive stance. If these items cannot be managed safely, then their availability must be reconsidered for the well-being of our community.

Let us strive to make our communities safer places, where children’s joy is not marred by the threat of injury and families do not have to endure such traumatic experiences.

This is a call to action now before another horrific accident makes us regret that we did not respond sooner.

Latest articles

General News

New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.
General News

Village Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

Rams Village Superstars completed their trilogy of SKNFA Youth League titles after winning the 2024 Rams Premier Youth Cup U13 title and the Keith Gumbs U17 League in October.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 
General News

Nevis Named 6th Best Island in the Caribbean by Condé Nast Traveler

The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), commented on this achievement, noting that three of the island’s hotels- Paradise Beach Villas, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, and Montpelier Plantation and Beach- were also honoured among the top resorts globally and in the Caribbean.

More like this

General News

New High-Tech Passport System Unveiled; Prime Minister Drew Among the First Recipients

St. Kitts and Nevis has officially launched its state-of-the-art passport system, a major advancement in national security as part of the government’s 4th Generation Border Management System. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was among the first to receive this high-security passport, which is designed to protect citizens and secure national borders with multiple anti-counterfeit features.
General News

Village Superstars Win Trilogy of SKNFA Youth League Titles

Rams Village Superstars completed their trilogy of SKNFA Youth League titles after winning the 2024 Rams Premier Youth Cup U13 title and the Keith Gumbs U17 League in October.
General News

Police Investigates Incident Resulting in Injuries to Two Individuals

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is currently investigating an incident that took place at Fort Thomas Road, Mc Knight, and resulted in serious injuries to two male individuals, ages nineteen (19) and sixteen (16), from St. Johnson Village and Cunningham Street, McKnight, respectively. 