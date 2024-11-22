“The Best It’s Ever Been”- PM Drew On JNF

Got NEWS? Email Us
General News

Published on

By Admin
The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) – The Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital has reached a new pinnacle of excellence, following significant investments in infrastructure, medical technology, and human resources. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, speaking on a recent radio program, proudly declared that the hospital is “the best it has ever been,” signaling a transformative moment for healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This hospital now has the most specialists, the most equipment, and the best facilities in its history. We have ensured that our citizens receive the care they deserve, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

Among the most notable advancements is the acquisition of state-of-the-art medical technology, as New EEG and EKG machines have been added to enhance diagnostic capabilities, while a cutting-edge CT scanner—the first of its kind in the Federation—is set to be installed by the end of the year., according to the Prime Minister. This advanced imaging technology will improve the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of conditions, from strokes to cancer.

The Prime Minister also announced the imminent arrival of an MRI machine, which will further enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities. Once operational, these tools will reduce the need for citizens to travel abroad for specialized scans, saving both time and money.

“These investments are not just about technology, they’re about improving outcomes for our patients. Early and accurate diagnosis can save lives, and that’s what we’re committed to delivering”.

In addition to upgrading its equipment, the JNF has significantly expanded its roster of specialists, with the recruitment of neurologists, endocrinologists, urologists, and other key professionals ensuring that residents now have access to a wider range of expert care. “When patients need specialized care, they should be able to find it here at home. The expansion of our specialist team means fewer referrals abroad and more comprehensive care right here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

He continued, “Healthcare is a right, not a privilege. These investments reflect our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our citizens. “This is a proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis. Our investments in JNF General Hospital are investments in our people, our future, and our shared prosperity.”

