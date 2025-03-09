Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Home and Building Depots partner with Micro Milling Limited to host Informational Product Launch Seminar

Mr. Kerwin Clarke, Micro Milling, Limited Sales Executive making his products presentation
Contractors, architects, property managers, and tilers from across St. Kitts and Nevis were given the opportunity to improve their knowledge and skills through a corporate partnership with the TDC Home and Building Depots and the Trinidad based company, Micro Milling Limited.

The companies hosted a two-day informational product launch seminar, that included a variety of new products activity on Tuesday 24th February in St. Kitts and Wednesday 25th March 2025 in Nevis, which were facilitated by Mr. Kerwin Clarke (Export Sales Executive) and Mr. Stanley Tempro (Manager) who showcased a variety of thin set, grout, concrete and, plaster mix, and Micro Level 5000, a self-leveling underlayment. 

Participants also learned about product selection, surface preparation, tile setting, using industry standards for thin set application techniques and best practices from a “Trowel and Error” presentation and hands on demonstration.

Mr. Stanley Tempro, Manager, Micro Milling Limited speaking to participants on the importance of thin set application

In speaking about the event, Mr. Clarke stated, “We are happy to partner with the TDC Home and Building Depots to provide the stores, and by extension their customers with our products, share our knowledge, and experience. These forums have created an additional avenue for industry professionals (and staff at the retail stores) to be equipped with the knowledge and expertise to help them stay ahead of the curve to elevate their projects.”

Ms. Jhanelle Brown, the Acting TDC Client Relations and Marketing Manager, also spoke of the importance of the activity and its benefits to the customer experience within the retail stores.

“We are happy to host this collaborative informational seminar and launch. Our local experts in the construction and home improvement sectors are now equipped with knowledge and understanding, backed by experience and industry standards that will ensure quality and efficiency of their projects. Additionally, our staff who participated in the in-house component will now be better able to advise and recommend Micro Milling products to meet our customers’ needs, whether they are building a home, remodeling, or just looking to improve their home or office space.”

The activity forms part of a collaborative effort by the TDC Home and Building Depots and its local, regional, and international suppliers to educate industry professionals, and staff about products and services available within the marketplace.

