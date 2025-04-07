Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Home and Building Depots host their Annual Farmers Market

BusinessGeneral News

Published on

By Admin
Customers patronizing the TDC Home and Building Depot Farmers Market in St. Kitts
On Saturday 29th March 2025, the TDC Home and Building Depots, transformed sections of the parking lot into a mini marketplace, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., offering customers, and the public the opportunity to purchase directly from local farmers.

With a wide variety of produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, and locally made, customers (and the wider public) were given the opportunity to purchase, and sample many of the products on hand, while interacting with the appreciative vendors.

Complementing the outdoor activity was the on-going discount sale on lawn and garden supplies, such as seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, equipment, and inputs not for only bona fide farmers but to people involved in various forms of agriculture.

The Farmers Appreciation Month is a Sales and Promotional Event celebrated annually to show appreciation to the farming community.  It also includes field visits by the Sales Associates from the stores’ Lawn and Garden Departments to crop and livestock farmers to discuss practical ways to help increase output, ensure food security and safety, while  meeting and serving their husbandry needs.

General News

“All the Dots Must Be Connected—Our Safety is Intertwined”: PM Drew Calls for Unified Regional Crime Strategy and Deeper Security Partnerships

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his capacity as Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS) Council of Ministers, delivered a compelling and deeply resonant address at the 2025 RSS Council of Ministers Annual Meeting held today, April 4, in St. Kitts and Nevis. His remarks underscored the urgent need for integrated national and regional strategies to confront modern security challenges, emphasizing that “all the dots must connect” and “our safety is intertwined.”
General News

Mobility Bus to Enhance Access to Government’s Programmes

The key to the bus was presented to the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Ageing and Disabilities, during a brief handing-over ceremony on Thursday, April 04, 2025, at TDC Automotive Division, C. A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site. It features several safety and accessibility functions, including an automatic passenger door, a pop-out electric step, four wheelchairs, a wheelchair lift, 10 seats, a public address system, and internal handrails.
General News

SKN Sugar Boyz Set to Compete in One Guyana 3×3 Quest Tournament

Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce that the national 3x3 basketball team, the SKN Sugar Boyz, will be representing the Federation at the One Guyana 3x3 Quest Tournament on April 5th – 6th , 2025, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana. The team, led by Head Coach and Team Manager Wendell Pemberton, will depart St. Kitts on Friday, April 4th, at 4:20 PM to compete in Pool A of the tournament.
General News

NIA’s Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop 2025 Focuses on Professional Development of Women and Girls on Nevis

Career fields represented at the workshop included mechanics, architecture, law enforcement, nursing, entrepreneurship, religion, fashion design, cosmetology, education, agriculture, sports, psychology, performing arts, hospitality, accounting, law, and information technology.

