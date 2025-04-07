TDC Home and Building Depots host their Annual Farmers Market

On Saturday 29th March 2025, the TDC Home and Building Depots, transformed sections of the parking lot into a mini marketplace, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., offering customers, and the public the opportunity to purchase directly from local farmers.

With a wide variety of produce, fresh fruits, vegetables, ornamental plants, and locally made, customers (and the wider public) were given the opportunity to purchase, and sample many of the products on hand, while interacting with the appreciative vendors.

Complementing the outdoor activity was the on-going discount sale on lawn and garden supplies, such as seeds, fertilizer, pesticides, equipment, and inputs not for only bona fide farmers but to people involved in various forms of agriculture.

The Farmers Appreciation Month is a Sales and Promotional Event celebrated annually to show appreciation to the farming community. It also includes field visits by the Sales Associates from the stores’ Lawn and Garden Departments to crop and livestock farmers to discuss practical ways to help increase output, ensure food security and safety, while meeting and serving their husbandry needs.