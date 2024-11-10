Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Home and Building Depots and LUBECO (1991) Limited Elevate Customer Experience Through Staff Training Initiative

Ms. Valma Anthony, Senior Branch Manager at LUBECO (1991) conducting a session on mattresses
Basseterre, St. Kitts – TDC Home and Building Depots have partnered with LUBECO (1991) Limited, a Regional authority in the bedding industry to host a series educational in-house sales, customer service, and merchandising training sessions for the Furniture and Household Sales Associates.

The joint training initiative, which commenced earlier this month, is designed to equip employees with in-depth product knowledge, effective sales techniques, and improved customer service strategies. 

LUBECO (1991) Limited’s expertise in bedding solutions is providing the TDC Home and Building Depots Sales Teams with specialized insights to better inform and serve customers looking for premium comfort and quality in their home essentials.

The face-to-face sessions are being facilitated by Ms. Valma Anthony, Senior Branch Manager from the St. Lucian based manufacturing plant, which include a mix of product knowledge and real-time merchandising exercises to help staff align with best industry practices. Employees are also being taught how to create engaging product displays, identify customer preferences effectively, and communicate product benefits confidently to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Mr. Iston Williams, Senior Manager of TDC Home and Building Depot on St. Kitts, highlighted the importance of continuous training and development: “Our commitment to excellence is rooted in how well we understand and meet our customers’ needs. Partnering with LUBECO enables us to not only broaden our staff’s knowledge but also ensure that our customers receive a superior level of service and support when shopping for bedding and other home products.”

Ms. Anthony also her expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Our mission is to share our years of expertise in the bedding industry with our partners, the TDC Home and Building Depots, to foster an enriched customer service culture. These sessions are tailored to ensure that the staff not only understand our products but are empowered to showcase them in ways that resonate with the customer.”

The cooperation between both companies represents a shared dedication to quality, service, and customer-centric practices, which is aimed at advancing professional development, customer interactions and elevating overall shopping experience.

Picture – Ms. Valma Anthony, Senior Branch Manager at LUBECO (1991) conducting a session on mattresses

