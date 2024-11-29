TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) supports the St. Kitts Tennis Association Renovation Project

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Home and Building Depot in St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Tennis Association have partnered to upgrade the Warner Park Tennis Complex facilities.

The retail store has donated supplies and fencing materials to the tennis fraternity to further ensure a much safer, and secure environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The new fencing is part of a renovation project that is expected to boost participation in local tennis, a sport that continues to grow in popularity within the Federation.

The partnership also supports the Association’s efforts to host local and regional tournaments, enhance playing experience, improve safety, and position the Association to host homegrown and Regional competitive events.

TDC’s support underscores its continued investment in the development of tennis by contributing to individuals and organizations that inspire excellence through the advancement of Sports.