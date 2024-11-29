Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsTDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) supports the St. Kitts Tennis...

TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) supports the St. Kitts Tennis Association Renovation Project

General NewsSport

Published on

By Admin
Young tennis player warming up during a practice session at one of the Tennis Courts at Warner Park
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts  – The TDC Home and Building Depot  in St. Kitts and the St. Kitts Tennis Association have partnered to  upgrade the  Warner Park Tennis Complex facilities.

The retail store has donated supplies and fencing materials to the tennis fraternity to further ensure a much safer, and secure environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The new fencing is part of a renovation project that is expected to boost participation in local tennis, a sport that continues to grow in popularity within the Federation.

The partnership also supports the Association’s efforts to host local and regional tournaments, enhance playing experience, improve safety, and position the Association to host homegrown and Regional competitive events. 

TDC’s support underscores its continued investment in the development of tennis by contributing to individuals and organizations that inspire excellence through the advancement of Sports. 

Latest articles

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
Business

TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

A revolutionary  innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.
General News

The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation Will Be Sending One Athlete to Participate in the World Aquatics Championship (25m) Taking Place in Budapest This...

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The World Aquatics Swimming Championship is set to take...

More like this

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
Business

TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

A revolutionary  innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.