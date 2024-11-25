TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) Showcases Sustainable Solutions at National Energy Fair

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Home and Building Depot has once again shone the spotlight on the importance of renewable energy, energy conservation, and efficiency, at the recently held Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities et al, Energy Unit National Energy Fair.

The event, which was held on Friday 15th November 2024, under the theme, “Invest in Sustainable Energy: Accelerate the Transition,” saw Sales Associates from the store’s Lighting and Electrical Department interacting with and educating the public about a variety of innovative products, empowering them to adopt more energy-efficient practices such as:

o Solar energy solutions that offer clean, renewable power for homes and businesses

o Energy-efficient appliances and home systems designed to lower electricity usage

o Smart home technologies that optimize energy management and promote conservation

o Practical tips and demonstrations on how to integrate energy-saving measures into everyday life

The TDC Home and Building Depot’s participation underscores its commitment to playing its part in sustainability and supporting initiatives that foster a greener, more resilient future, as the Federation transitions towards the use of more sustainable resources.

The activity formed part of a series of initiatives organized by the Ministry to commemorate CARICOM Energy Month, which is celebrated annually in November.