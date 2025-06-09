Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC Financial Services Company Limited continues to take Financial Literacy to the Schools

The TDC Financial Services Company Limited has literally taken the phrase, ‘let’s go to school’ to heart with the continuation of taking financial literacy directly to schools in the Federation.

Mr. Wayne Woodley, Branch Manager and Ms. Delvyna Thompson, Operations Supervisor, from the St. Kitts branch, recently visited the Beach Allen Primary School, and made a highly interactive presentation about the importance of financial literacy, at the school’s monthly staff meeting.

The financial experts focused on budgeting, investing, responsible spending, and understanding credit. Using several real-time examples and scenarios, teachers, and auxiliary staff now understand how to effectively make the best use of the financial products and services readily available to them.

Now equipped with increased knowledge, the school’s management team aims to foster a culture of financial responsibility, using the information and available tools to make informed financial decisions now and in the future as it relates to money management.  

This is the second time the  financial company has held a similar session, the first being at the Tucker Clarke Primary School, earlier in the year. This outreach program will continue with plans to add additional schools to its roster to promote financial well-being.

The TDC Financial Services Company Limited recognizes the critical role that education plays in nation building and by integrating financial literacy, it is making an investment to support economic empowerment and advancement.

Picture – Mr. Wayne Woodley, Branch Manager and Ms. Delvyna Thompson, Operations Supervisor from TDC Financial Services Company Limited on St. Kitts making a presentation on wise financial management to teachers and parents at the Beach Allen Primary School

