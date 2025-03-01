Got NEWS? Email Us
TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

BusinessGeneral News

Published on

TDC eCommerce Platform
Basseterre, St. Kitts – Customers of the TDC online shopping store, www.shoptdcgroup.com, can now purchase selected building materials.

The addition of the new product categories will now make it possible for shoppers to have access to convenience, variety, and accessibility to contractors, homeowners, and DIY enthusiasts, alike.

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs, including:

  • Paints and Finishes
  • Plumbing Supplies
  • Electrical Components
  • Flooring and Tiles
  • Tools and Hardware

“Our goal is to make home improvement and construction easier and more accessible,” said Ms. Mia Bailey, Manager, TDC eCommerce Department. We have created another opportunity for our valued customers to explore our product range, compare options, and make purchases seamlessly.”

The user-friendly interface allows customers to:

  • Search and filter products by category or brand
  • View detailed product descriptions and specifications
  • Place orders for delivery or in-store pickup
  • Access to product recommendations through online support features

This added innovation forms part of TDC’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers, by combining digital convenience, with trusted quality and service, to ensure an exceptional shopping experience for all.

