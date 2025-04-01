TDC Automotive Divisions Hosts Empowering Women’s Car Care Clinic

Empowering Women with Knowledge, Confidence, and Automotive Skills

Women took center stage at the TDC Automotive Divisions in St. Kitts and Nevis, for the retail stores’ Women’s Car Care Clinic, a unique event designed to empower women with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to better understand and care for their vehicles.

The clinic, held at the C A Paul Southwell Industrial Park, and Pinney’s Industrial Estate saw over thirty women come together on Saturday 15th and 22nd March 2025, to create an engaging and educational experience focused on basic vehicle maintenance, safety, and general upkeep.

Mr. Soldi Jones, TDC Automotive Division (St. Kitts) speaking with participants about vehicle safety at the the Women’s Car Care Clinic on St. Kitts

The event featured a series of hands-on and informative sessions led by TDC Automotive Service Professionals, covering essential topics such as oil changes, tyre maintenance, brake inspections, battery care, and troubleshooting common car issues.

“We’re excited to host this Women’s Car Care Clinic as part of our ongoing commitment to educate and empower women in all aspects of automotive knowledge. The clinics are not just about car repairs; it’s about breaking down barriers and building confidence in women, giving them the tools they need to feel empowered and independent when it comes to their vehicles,” said Mr. Duran Merchant, the St. Kitts based Sales and Service Manager.

He added, “The automotive industry has so much potential for women, and events like this are a step toward creating a more inclusive and diverse workforce. Our goal is to inspire more women to also explore careers in automotive fields and ensure they feel welcome and capable in any situation involving cars. Our aim is to continue fostering a culture of learning, through empowerment, by using knowledge and innovation within the automotive industry.

The attendees were highly engaged, asking questions, and actively participated in hands-on demonstrations, and left with a deeper understanding of their cars and how to keep them running smoothly.

In addition to the sessions, the retail stores also highlighted the importance of creating a supportive, inclusive environment for women in the traditionally male-dominated automotive sector. As part of this initiative, the clinic aimed to also raise awareness of career opportunities for women in automotive technology.

The Women’s Car Care Clinic now in its third year has received enthusiastic support from attendees. Discussions are already underway with the respective management teams to host the event biannually based on the overwhelming responses and success.