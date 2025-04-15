TDC Automotive Division Facilitates Acquisition of Mobile Bus for Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities

Seniors, people with disabilities and mobility challenges will now have access to a state-of-the-art mobile bus, thanks to a partnership between the TDC Automotive Division, the Ministries of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities et al, the Ministry of Education and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the donor agency.

At a brief but significant ceremony held on Thursday 3rd April 2025, at the TDC Automotive Division on St. Kitts, Mr. Duran Merchant, the Sales and Service Manager handed over the keys to the brand-new Toyota HZB50 Mobility Coaster Bus to the Honourable Isalean Phillip, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities et al, the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley, Ministry of Education and His Excellency Michael Chau Horng Lin, Ambassador the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the donor agency.

In making his presentation, Mr. Merchant spoke about TDC Automotive Division’s role in the process of procuring the vehicle valued at EC$460,000, and its commitment to providing vehicles for all.

“We believe in driving progress, not just through vehicles, but through partnerships (with the Taiwanese Embassy) that create meaningful change. We’re honoured to contribute to such a worthy cause and to support the Ministry in meeting the transportation needs of our people. This fully customized vehicle was sourced and delivered through the coordination of our sales team, who worked closely with our corporate partner, TOYOTA, to ensure the bus met the unique needs and specifications required for accessibility, comfort, and safety.”

He also highlighted some of the Mobility Coaster Bus, which include power steering, front and rear fog lamps, automatic passenger door, fire extinguishers, ten (10) seats equipped with seat belts (plus 4 wheelchairs and anchors), wheelchair loading door, handrails, auto passenger doorstep, and curtains.

In response, Minister Phillip gave an overview of the journey to procure the vehicle and expressed her appreciation to all the stakeholders for their efforts in making the vision a reality and how the vehicle will benefit the Ministry’s agenda.

“This request was made since last year, just nine months ago. The discussions to get this bus have been ongoing long before that and through the advocacy and work of our Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Geoffrey Hanley, on his visit to Taiwan in 2024. This bus is customized and specialized and intends to support and expand the scope of work of our Ministry by allowing us more flexibility to transport our clients in relation to the Ministry’s programmes. I want to take this opportunity to thank all those for making this possible.”

Immediately following the handover of the keys, the ministers, ambassador, and representatives from the two ministries were given a demonstration of the features and a short tour through the industrial site.

The private and public sector partnership underscores TDC’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development, as the company continues to play an active role in national advancement. The collaboration also aligns with TOYOTA’s “All That Moves You” Campaign, where the international automobile company vision is to create mobility for all its customers.