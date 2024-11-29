Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeBusinessTDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

BusinessGeneral News

Published on

By Admin
Attendees at the Systexx Paint Product Soft Launch
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A revolutionary  innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.

The event was held at TDC Training Room on Fort Street in Basseterre, welcomed contractors, architects, homeowners, and design enthusiasts to experience the groundbreaking benefits of the premium paint system that combines wall covering functionality with a smooth and vibrant finish offering durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal.

Mr. Gerardo Duran Quesada, Head of Business Unit ISC – Export Harris Paints International Limited, along with Mr. Rasmus Gullander, Founding President of NORDIC – LOOK, the company behind the cutting-edge technology, showcased the attributes of the product  in real time, its  ease of application, superior adhesion, and resistance to wear and tear, as well as,  its innovative features, including:

• Enhanced Durability: Ideal for high-traffic areas, it offers long-lasting performance that maintains its flawless appearance over time

• Eco-Friendly Composition: Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) levels, which makes it an environmentally responsible choice

• Customizable Finishes: Available in a wide range of textures, patterns, and colours to suit diverse styles and preferences

Mr. Glenville Jeffers, TDC Executive Director, shared his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Harris Paints to bring this revolutionary product to the local market. Systexx is more than just a paint; it’s a complete solution for those looking to transform both residential and commercial spaces with colour, beauty, resilience, and sustainability.”

Mr. Rasmus Gullander, Founding President of NORDIC – LOOK, conducting a Systexx Demonstration

Mr. Gerardo Duran Quesada, Head of Business Unit ISC – Export Harris Paints International Limited, remarked: “Our goal is to provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of customers. Systexx is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and we are excited to see how it elevates projects throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.”

This launch is part of a broader initiative to introduce high-quality, globally recognized products to the local market that delivers superiority and performance to customers across the Federation.

Latest articles

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.
General News

The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation Will Be Sending One Athlete to Participate in the World Aquatics Championship (25m) Taking Place in Budapest This...

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The World Aquatics Swimming Championship is set to take...
General News

TDC Home and Building Depot (St. Kitts) supports the St. Kitts Tennis Association Renovation Project

The retail store has donated supplies and fencing materials to the tennis fraternity to further ensure a much safer, and secure environment for players of all ages and skill levels. The new fencing is part of a renovation project that is expected to boost participation in local tennis, a sport that continues to grow in popularity within the Federation.

More like this

Social Commentary

The Creative Economy-A Pillar of National Vibrancy For Sugar Mas Festivity 

Our twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, renowned for its lively traditions, transforms into a kaleidoscope of music, art and celebration at carnival time. The creative economy, exemplified during this period, is not only a reflection of our identity but also a powerful driver of social and economic development.
General News

PM Drew Raises Questions About CBI-Martinez Vetting

On the topic of the convicted fraudulent background of French investor Phillipe Martinez, such a line of questioning has been made by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dr. Terrance Drew, in relation to the vetting process of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme and its association with Martinez under the past government.
General News

The St. Kitts Nevis Aquatics Federation Will Be Sending One Athlete to Participate in the World Aquatics Championship (25m) Taking Place in Budapest This...

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The World Aquatics Swimming Championship is set to take...