TDC and Harris Paints Launch Revolutionary Systexx Paint Product 

Basseterre, St. Kitts – A revolutionary innovative new paint product, Systexx, has made its entry in St. Kitts and Nevis following a soft launch on Wednesday 20th November 2024, by TDC and Harris Paints, its Regional paint partner.

The event was held at TDC Training Room on Fort Street in Basseterre, welcomed contractors, architects, homeowners, and design enthusiasts to experience the groundbreaking benefits of the premium paint system that combines wall covering functionality with a smooth and vibrant finish offering durability, versatility, and aesthetic appeal.

Mr. Gerardo Duran Quesada, Head of Business Unit ISC – Export Harris Paints International Limited, along with Mr. Rasmus Gullander, Founding President of NORDIC – LOOK, the company behind the cutting-edge technology, showcased the attributes of the product in real time, its ease of application, superior adhesion, and resistance to wear and tear, as well as, its innovative features, including:

• Enhanced Durability: Ideal for high-traffic areas, it offers long-lasting performance that maintains its flawless appearance over time

• Eco-Friendly Composition: Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) levels, which makes it an environmentally responsible choice

• Customizable Finishes: Available in a wide range of textures, patterns, and colours to suit diverse styles and preferences

Mr. Glenville Jeffers, TDC Executive Director, shared his enthusiasm:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Harris Paints to bring this revolutionary product to the local market. Systexx is more than just a paint; it’s a complete solution for those looking to transform both residential and commercial spaces with colour, beauty, resilience, and sustainability.”

Mr. Rasmus Gullander, Founding President of NORDIC – LOOK, conducting a Systexx Demonstration

Mr. Gerardo Duran Quesada, Head of Business Unit ISC – Export Harris Paints International Limited, remarked: “Our goal is to provide exceptional products that meet the evolving needs of customers. Systexx is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and we are excited to see how it elevates projects throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.”

This launch is part of a broader initiative to introduce high-quality, globally recognized products to the local market that delivers superiority and performance to customers across the Federation.