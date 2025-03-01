Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsTaiwan reports 2nd highest foreign trade in 2024

Taiwan reports 2nd highest foreign trade in 2024

General NewsInternational Politics

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

February 26, 2025 – Taiwan recorded its second-best foreign trade numbers in 2024, thanks in part to continuous expansion of the global economy, the Ministry of Finance said Feb. 25.

Taiwan recorded its second-best foreign trade numbers in 2024, thanks in part to continuous expansion of the global economy, the Ministry of Finance said Feb. 25.

The MOF attributed the strong showing to factors like inflation mitigation and the recovery of economic resilience around the world, adding that global supply chain restructuring and expanding artificial intelligence applications greatly benefited local semiconductor and information communication technology sectors.

According to the ministry, Taiwan’s exports grew 9.9 percent to US$475 billion during the year, with figures reaching a new monthly high in August, along with a second peak in December. Imports surged 12.2 percent to US$394 billion as semiconductor firms ramped up investments in equipment to prepare for a booming global AI supply chain.

A breakdown of the figures shows that electronic components and parts topped the export list, accounting for 37.3 percent of the total, followed by ICT and audiovisual products at 27.9 percent and basic metals at 6 percent.

Taiwan’s exports to the U.S. reached a record high of US$111.4 billion, up 46.1 percent over 2023. Exports to major trade partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased 15.1 percent to US$87.8 billion, also a record high.

While China and Hong Kong remained the leading destination for local exports, the combined share dropped to 31.7 percent, the lowest in 23 years. The U.S. surpassed ASEAN members to take the second spot, with its share of 23.4 percent the highest in 24 years.

Despite geopolitical risk and uncertainties stemming from the tariff policies of the U.S. new administration, the MOF expected recovering global trade and expanding investment in AI applications by global cloud service providers to continue to benefit Taiwan’s exporters. (SFC-E)

Latest articles

General News

Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.
Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.
General News

Conaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government’s Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

While addressing the Federal Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Minister Clarke indicated that the fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Plant operators supported by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services have contained the fire and are closely monitoring ongoing developments.

More like this

General News

Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.
Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.