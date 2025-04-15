Got NEWS? Email Us
Taiwan ICDF and SKN Government Sign Landmark Agreement to Tackle Water Insecurity

Taiwan ICDF and SKN Government Sign Landmark Agreement to Tackle Water Insecurity

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew alongside Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Michael Lin
Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 10, 2025 (PMO) –The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today, April 10, signed a significant loan agreement with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) of the Republic of China (Taiwan), marking a major step forward in the nation’s journey toward water security and resilience.

The loan facility, valued at up to US $13 million, will support the completion of the Basseterre Desalination Plant, a key project already under construction that will help ensure 24/7 access to safe and reliable water for citizens and residents across the island.

Speaking at the brief but meaningful signing ceremony, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew reaffirmed his government’s commitment to ending the long-standing challenges of water shortages in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In St. Kitts and Nevis, water is not just a utility—it is a sacred resource. Today, we continue to power progress in water security, with purpose, with partnership, and with vision,” said Prime Minister Drew, adding that “This plant is not just infrastructure—it is independence, sustainability, and progress.”

The Prime Minister praised the longstanding and multifaceted partnership with Taiwan, highlighting its support across critical development sectors including agriculture, healthcare, ICT, and now, water. He thanked the Government and People of Taiwan and the Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Michael Lin, for their ongoing friendship and cooperation, noting that Taiwan has consistently engaged as a true partner, working alongside St. Kitts and Nevis not as a donor, but as an equal.

The signing was officially witnessed by His Excellency Mr. Michael C. H. Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Also in attendance were Financial Secretary Hilary Hazel, Deputy Financial Secretary Laverne Queeley, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Mr. Daryl Lloyd.

The Basseterre Desalination Plant forms part of the government’s broader Sustainable Island State Agenda, and its bold efforts to integrate smart technology, modernize infrastructure, and build long-term climate resilience.

“As we move forward, this government remains committed to addressing the social aches of our people. And with every step, we remain resilient, independent, and future-ready,” Prime Minister Drew expressed.

