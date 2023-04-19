In the wake of the highly anticipated 2023 Diplomatic Week celebrations, His Excellency Anders Bengtcén, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden accredited to Saint Kitts and Nevis, paid a courtesy call on the Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al.

During discussions, the Ambassador noted the excellent relationship between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Sweden, particularly within the multilateral arena. Through this medium, Sweden has contributed significantly towards the region’s fight against climate change.

To this, the Honourable Minister used the opportunity to thank Sweden for its ongoing support, emphasizing Saint Kitts and Nevis’ readiness for increased bilateral cooperation in a range of mutual priorities like Renewable Energy, Food Security, and Trade.

Both Dignitaries highlighted the Ministry’s upcoming 2023 Diplomatic Week activities; to which H.E Bengtcén expressed his enthusiasm in participating and promoting his country at the Diplomatic Boulevard on 27TH April, 2023.

Other individuals present at the meeting were Dr. Joy Kathleen Allen Ferdinand, Honorary Consul of Sweden, and Ms. Jazzée Connor, Foreign Service Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.