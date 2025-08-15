Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeSugar Mas Monarch Closes Six-Year Placement Gap At Leeward Islands Calypso Competition

Sugar Mas Monarch Closes Six-Year Placement Gap At Leeward Islands Calypso Competition

Published on

By Spokesman Editor
Photo: (Left to right)Second runner-up “King Drewzy” of St. Kitts Winner of the 2025 Leeward Islands Calypso Competition Ge’Eve Phillip of Antigua and Barbuda, , and first runner-up Roxxy of Anguilla.(Photo Credit: Roxanne Webster)
spot_img

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 14th August 2025)- Tariq ‘King Drewzy’ Drew of St. Kitts, the reigning Sugar Mas Calypso Monarch, proudly walked away with the second runner-up position (third place) in the recently held Leeward Islands Calypso Competition on Saturday 9th August 2025.

The 28th annual event, staged at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre, featured a fierce field of nine calypsonians representing countries across the region. Drewzy impressed the judges and audience alike with his commanding performance of “New Deal, earning 761 points.

In a celebratory note, the St. Kitts-Nevis Carnival Committee shared a fun fact on its official Facebook page: “This would be the first time that St. Kitts has placed in competition since 2019.”

Front Page Photo: Tariq “King Drewzy” Drew (center) flanked by team members Shonroy Caesar (left) and Patrice Harris.(Credit: Facebook – St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival)

Notably, in that same year, Miss Independent (Karisia Willett) of St. Kitts also secured a second runner-up spot in the competition- making King Drewzy’s achievement a proud continuation of the island’s regional calypso legacy.

This year’s crown went to 19-year-old Ge’Eve Phillip of Antigua and Barbuda, who made history as the youngest performer to ever win the competition, scoring an impressive 826 points. Queen Roxxy of Anguilla claimed first runner-up with 771 points.

Latest articles

General News

Distinguished Academic and Open Knowledge Advocate Announced as Featured Speaker for 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series

The Organising Committee for the 42nd Anniversary of Independence is proud to announce that Ms. Willa Liburd Tavernier, a distinguished attorney-at-law, academic librarian and global advocate for equitable knowledge access, will be the featured speaker for the 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series.
General News

Milestone Appointment Strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Role in Global Telecommunications Leadership

The Federal Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology and Posts in Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces that its Permanent Secretary, Cheryleann Pemberton, has been appointed as the Second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).
General News

Dr. Douglas Highlights Osaka Expo 2025 as Key Platform for Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investment

DR. DOUGLAS HIGHLIGHTS OSAKA EXPO 2025 AS KEY PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AND SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
General News

Saint Kitts and Nevis Hosts Workshop on the Treaty of San José to Bolster Maritime Security and Counter Drug Trafficking

The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, in collaboration with the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) and the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) of the U.S. Department of State, is hosting a two-day Consultative Workshop on the Treaty of San José.

More like this

General News

Distinguished Academic and Open Knowledge Advocate Announced as Featured Speaker for 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series

The Organising Committee for the 42nd Anniversary of Independence is proud to announce that Ms. Willa Liburd Tavernier, a distinguished attorney-at-law, academic librarian and global advocate for equitable knowledge access, will be the featured speaker for the 27th Prime Minister’s Lecture Series.
General News

Milestone Appointment Strengthens Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Role in Global Telecommunications Leadership

The Federal Ministry of Information, Communications, and Technology and Posts in Saint Kitts and Nevis proudly announces that its Permanent Secretary, Cheryleann Pemberton, has been appointed as the Second Vice Chair of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO).
General News

Dr. Douglas Highlights Osaka Expo 2025 as Key Platform for Global Partnerships and Sustainable Investment

DR. DOUGLAS HIGHLIGHTS OSAKA EXPO 2025 AS KEY PLATFORM FOR GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AND SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT