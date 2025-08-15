Sugar Mas Monarch Closes Six-Year Placement Gap At Leeward Islands Calypso Competition

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 14th August 2025)- Tariq ‘King Drewzy’ Drew of St. Kitts, the reigning Sugar Mas Calypso Monarch, proudly walked away with the second runner-up position (third place) in the recently held Leeward Islands Calypso Competition on Saturday 9th August 2025.

The 28th annual event, staged at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre, featured a fierce field of nine calypsonians representing countries across the region. Drewzy impressed the judges and audience alike with his commanding performance of “New Deal, earning 761 points.

In a celebratory note, the St. Kitts-Nevis Carnival Committee shared a fun fact on its official Facebook page: “This would be the first time that St. Kitts has placed in competition since 2019.”

Front Page Photo: Tariq “King Drewzy” Drew (center) flanked by team members Shonroy Caesar (left) and Patrice Harris.(Credit: Facebook – St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival)

Notably, in that same year, Miss Independent (Karisia Willett) of St. Kitts also secured a second runner-up spot in the competition- making King Drewzy’s achievement a proud continuation of the island’s regional calypso legacy.

This year’s crown went to 19-year-old Ge’Eve Phillip of Antigua and Barbuda, who made history as the youngest performer to ever win the competition, scoring an impressive 826 points. Queen Roxxy of Anguilla claimed first runner-up with 771 points.