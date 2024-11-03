Sugar Mas 53 Calypso Season Begins: Over 50 Calypsonians Ready to Set the Stage Ablaze

The calypso spirit is alive and thriving as we prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished traditions of Sugar Mas. Over 50 registered calypsonians are set to take the spotlight, bringing their voices, lyrics, and passion to the vibrant calypso tents. This season kicks off at the Proud Sounds Calypso Tent on Sunday 10th November at Sprat Net, where the first soulful notes of calypso will echo across St. Kitts and Nevis.

This year’s Calypso Eliminations, scheduled for November 29th and 30th, will be an electric display of talent and tenacity, as competitors battle for a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals. From these fierce eliminations, 16 exceptional calypsonians will advance to the Semi-Finals on December 12th, and from there, the best of the best will rise to compete in the Grand Finals on December 29th.

In the Finals, seven of the most compelling voices in calypso will attempt to dethrone the reigning monarch, Queen Independent, whose unforgettable performances and razor-sharp lyrics have set a high standard for this year’s hopefuls. Each calypsonian brings their own unique flavour and storytelling prowess, promising an explosive celebration of the art form that continues to define and unite our nation.

The SKNNCC invites everyone to join us in celebrating the rich cultural legacy of calypso — a powerful blend of history, storytelling, and music that captures the essence of St. Kitts and Nevis. This Sugar Mas season, be part of the magic as we witness the rhythm, the rivalry, and the sheer artistry that makes our carnival extraordinary.