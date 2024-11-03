Got NEWS? Email Us
Sugar Mas 53 Calypso Season Begins: Over 50 Calypsonians Ready to Set the Stage Ablaze

The calypso spirit is alive and thriving as we prepare to celebrate one of the most cherished traditions of Sugar Mas. Over 50 registered calypsonians are set to take the spotlight, bringing their voices, lyrics, and passion to the vibrant calypso tents. This season kicks off at the Proud Sounds Calypso Tent on Sunday 10th November at Sprat Net, where the first soulful notes of calypso will echo across St. Kitts and Nevis.

This year’s Calypso Eliminations, scheduled for November 29th and 30th, will be an electric display of talent and tenacity, as competitors battle for a coveted spot in the Semi-Finals. From these fierce eliminations, 16 exceptional calypsonians will advance to the Semi-Finals on December 12th, and from there, the best of the best will rise to compete in the Grand Finals on December 29th.

In the Finals, seven of the most compelling voices in calypso will attempt to dethrone the reigning monarch, Queen Independent, whose unforgettable performances and razor-sharp lyrics have set a high standard for this year’s hopefuls. Each calypsonian brings their own unique flavour and storytelling prowess, promising an explosive celebration of the art form that continues to define and unite our nation.

The SKNNCC invites everyone to join us in celebrating the rich cultural legacy of calypso — a powerful blend of history, storytelling, and music that captures the essence of St. Kitts and Nevis. This Sugar Mas season, be part of the magic as we witness the rhythm, the rivalry, and the sheer artistry that makes our carnival extraordinary.

Cape Air Introduces New Service to St. Kitts, Connecting Nevis and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

This exciting new service will strengthen the connections between St. Kitts, Nevis, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, enhancing travel flexibility and convenience for both locals and visitors. Flights will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, offering timely options for inter-island travel.
PM Drew and Minister Duggins hail Guinness Ambassadors Football Cup 40+ League 

In a gesture that has been hailed by Prime Minister and Minister of Health the Hon Terrance Drew and the Minister of Sports the Hon Samal Duggins, a football league featuring men over 40 years was launched on Sunday evening October 20, at the Warner Park Football Stadium in Basseterre.
Joining hands with Taiwan to build a safer global village: Supporting Taiwan’s participation in INTERPOL

Taiwan enjoys strong law enforcement capabilities and cooperates with friendly partners in criminal investigations. Being able to exchange information in real-time is crucial to combating transnational crime. However, due to its exclusion from INTERPOL, Taiwan can only access critical intelligence indirectly. By the time that information is received, it is often outdated, creating a challenging situation that allows transnational crime to thrive and exacerbates the harm caused.
Cheers To A New Term For Workers’ Rights and Empowerment

The Union’s call for unity and collective engagement is timely. In an evolving global economy, where challenges to workers’ rights are as dynamic as they are unprecedented, the need for a strong, proactive, and well-represented workforce cannot be overstated. The Union has taken a bold stance, urging not only its current members but also new workers to join the ranks to safeguard their rights, secure representation, and benefit from educational opportunities that are crucial in this fast-changing labour landscape.

