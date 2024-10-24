Got NEWS? Email Us
Students Help Shape St Kitts and Nevis’ Urgent Call for Climate Action at COP29

General News

Published on

By Admin
Dozens of primary and secondary school students contributed to St. Kitts and Nevis’ urgent call for climate justice that will be presented at the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN’s) Framework Convention on Climate Change.
Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 24, 2024 (SKNIS): Dozens of primary and secondary school students contributed to St. Kitts and Nevis’ urgent call for climate justice that will be presented at the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations (UN’s) Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The opinions of the young people were shared during the Climate and YOU(th): A Pre-COP29 Youth Forum held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on October 23, 2024. The packed programme featured remarks from government ministers, information sessions from climate experts, and a Q&A segment with Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew.

Topics covered included the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Seven Key Pillars of the local Sustainable Island State Agenda, The National Development Planning Framework, How Does Climate Change Affect Our Bodies, What We Can Do to Build Community Resilience and more.

Minister of State responsible for Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, told attendees that the government remains committed to meaningful stakeholder engagement in policy development.

Honourable Isalean Phillip

“This is really part of what we mean when we talk about youth empowerment and young people being central to our development agenda, especially in our commitment to achieving a Sustainable Island State,” she stated.

Honourable Phillip commented on the challenge climate change poses, particularly to small island states such as St. Kitts and Nevis, and indicated that the voices of young people must resonate loudly.

“When it comes to sustainable development, the environment and climate action, we definitely need the young people involved because if we don’t have you, then it’s not going to happen for any of us,” the minister of state added.

COP29 will be held in Baku, Azerbaijan from November 11 to 22, 2024.

