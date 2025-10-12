Stay Alert, Not Alarmed – A Reminder This Hurricane Season

The heavy rains, thunderstorms and grey skies sweeping across our islands this week have served as a wake-up call in giving a sharp reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season (June to November yearly) is still upon us and that complacency is not an option.

Every year, we go through the motions: tracking systems, preparing homes and listening for official updates. Yet, each storm brings its own unique set of challenges and lessons. Nature has a way of reminding us, sometimes gently and sometimes not, that preparation and vigilance are not seasonal habits but necessary ways of life in the Caribbean.

This week’s stormy weather may have exposed the tendency of some of us to let our guard down as the season progresses. The message is clear: Do not be caught off guard. Storms can form, strengthen and shift paths quickly-often with little time to spare.

That said, staying alert does not mean panicking. We must learn to prepare calmly and responsibly. Too often, we see long lines at gas stations and supermarkets, shelves cleared of essentials, and anxious crowds scrambling for last-minute supplies. Panic shopping helps no one – it drains resources and increases stress. The key is steady preparation, not sudden reaction.

Let this moment serve as a gentle but serious reminder to take stock. Check your emergency kits, secure important documents, store potable water and ensure that your homes are structurally sound. Keep flashlights, batteries and radios handy. Preparation should never be a once-a-year event -it should be an ongoing part of how we live safely in a region prone to nature’s unpredictability.

Equally important, we must remember that community care saves lives. Check on your neighbours, especially the elderly, the disabled and single parents who might need an extra hand. Share information from official sources such as the Met Office, NEMA and other credible agencies and weather experts.

It is worth noting that over the years, we have made remarkable progress in weather forecasting, disaster response and public education. But all those systems rely on one crucial element-our willingness to act responsibly. Preparation, communication and compassion remain the strongest tools we have against disaster.

The truth is, we cannot control the weather-but we can control how we respond to it. Staying informed, staying calm and staying ready are acts of both self-preservation and national solidarity.

So, as this tropical system passes and we return to clearer skies, let us not forget the lesson behind the wind and rain. Let us keep alert, stay connected and prepare wisely.

Let this week’s experience remind us that while we cannot predict everything, we can always choose preparedness over panic and community over chaos.