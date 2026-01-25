Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSt. Kitts Welcomes Winair’s Inaugural Flight from Barbados

St. Kitts Welcomes Winair’s Inaugural Flight from Barbados

General NewsRegional News

Published on

By Spokesman Editor
St. Kitts Welcomes Winair’s Inaugural Flight from Barbados
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts (20 January 2026) — St. Kitts has recorded continued growth in airlift with the successful arrival of Winair’s inaugural flight from Barbados (BGI) on Thursday, 15 January 2026, highlighting the launch of a new route for the regional carrier and strengthening connectivity between the destination and the southern Caribbean.

The inaugural flight was celebrated at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport with a ceremonial water salute, cultural performance by masquerades, and the participation of tourism industry partners. 

The new three-times-weekly service is expected to play a critical role in enhancing access to St. Kitts from the southern Caribbean, supporting increased visitor arrivals, regional business travel, and intra-Caribbean connectivity. The route aligns with the Tourism Authority’s strategic plan to strengthen regional travel, with particular focus on reintroducing the destination to the southern Caribbean.

The Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, welcomed the new service by reinforcing its importance to the destination’s continued growth:

“The launch of Winair’s new route represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve regional connectivity and make travel to St. Kitts more seamless for our Caribbean neighbours,” said Minister Henderson. “Strengthening air access from the southern Caribbean is a strategic priority for us, and this new service supports tourism growth, business development, and deeper regional integration.”

Hans van de Velde, CEO of Winair, emphasized the importance of increasing airlift across the region:

“The new SKB–BGI service is an important step in expanding reliable and punctual connectivity across the Eastern Caribbean. We’re pleased to strengthen St. Kitts’ links to Barbados with three weekly  flights.”

Winair’s expansion into this route further reinforces St. Kitts’s status as a premier destination for leisure and business travelers alike.

Latest articles

General News

Government Secures Buckley’s Estate Lands for 1935 Uprising Tribute Plans, Announces School History And Holiday Details

Such disclosure was made by Parliamentary Representative for St.Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Konris Maynard, during the annual 1935 Buckley’s Uprising commemoration ceremony for the 91st anniversary held on Wednesday 28th January at the Buckley’s Estate grounds-as organised by the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order.
General News

Applications Open at SCHSBM for August Intake

Applications are now open at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management (SCHSBM), The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus for degree programmes beginning in August, as the School expands its academic offering to prepare students for leadership in sectors reshaping the global economy.
Social Commentary

A Black History Month Early Present: Buckley’s Uprising to Be Taught in Schools

For far too many decades, St. Kitts and Nevis has missed critical opportunities to fully spotlight and institutionalise the teaching of an event that earned Buckley’s Estate the distinction of being recognised as the “Birthplace of Caribbean Democracy.” This was not a local disturbance confined to a sugar estate where workers stood up for justice; it was a seismic moment that ignited political awakening, labour reform, and democratic consciousness across the Caribbean and beyond-AN UPRISING!
General News

SKNFA Introduces Gate Receipts Revenue-Sharing Pilot as Part of Transition to Semi-Professional Premier League

The St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) has announced the implementation of a landmark pilot initiative designed to provide direct financial support to Premier Division clubs, as the Association advances its strategic objective of transitioning the Premier League toward a semi-professional competition.

More like this

General News

Government Secures Buckley’s Estate Lands for 1935 Uprising Tribute Plans, Announces School History And Holiday Details

Such disclosure was made by Parliamentary Representative for St.Christopher Three (West Basseterre) Konris Maynard, during the annual 1935 Buckley’s Uprising commemoration ceremony for the 91st anniversary held on Wednesday 28th January at the Buckley’s Estate grounds-as organised by the Nyabinghi Theocracy Order.
General News

Applications Open at SCHSBM for August Intake

Applications are now open at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management (SCHSBM), The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus for degree programmes beginning in August, as the School expands its academic offering to prepare students for leadership in sectors reshaping the global economy.
Social Commentary

A Black History Month Early Present: Buckley’s Uprising to Be Taught in Schools

For far too many decades, St. Kitts and Nevis has missed critical opportunities to fully spotlight and institutionalise the teaching of an event that earned Buckley’s Estate the distinction of being recognised as the “Birthplace of Caribbean Democracy.” This was not a local disturbance confined to a sugar estate where workers stood up for justice; it was a seismic moment that ignited political awakening, labour reform, and democratic consciousness across the Caribbean and beyond-AN UPRISING!