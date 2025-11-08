St. Kitts Welcomes the Official Launch of “Four Islands, One Escape”

Got NEWS? Email Us
Basseterre, St. Kitts (3 November 2025) – The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) hosted the official launch of the Four Islands, One Escape initiative, a groundbreaking multi-destination tourism collaboration between St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Saba, and St. Eustatius. The launch event took place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on November 1, 2025, marking a significant milestone in regional tourism development and connectivity.

The initiative aims to provide travellers with a seamless, immersive Caribbean experience, allowing them to explore multiple destinations through one journey. By connecting the islands via Makana Ferry, Four Islands, One Escape encourages inter-island discovery, cultural exchange, and economic growth across partner destinations.

Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, expressed pride in the partnership and its potential to strengthen the region’s tourism product:

“Today marks a proud moment for St. Kitts and our regional partners as we showcase the true power of Caribbean collaboration. Four Islands, One Escape is more than a tourism initiative, it is a statement of togetherness, innovation, and shared ambition. By connecting our islands through authentic experiences, we are expanding opportunities for our people, enriching our visitor offerings, and strengthening our position as a region of excellence.”

The launch brought together key tourism officials, regional partners, and media representatives to celebrate the culmination of months of planning and cooperation. Through a shared vision and unified marketing approach, the participating destinations aim to position the initiative as a model for multi-island tourism in the Caribbean.

Ms. Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving this milestone:

“This initiative is a perfect example of what can happen when our islands simply start a conversation. Imagine St. Kitts speaking with St. Eustatius , sharing stories, ideas, and a vision for travellers. Four Islands, One Escape brings that conversation to life, creating a seamless, multi-destination experience that honours our shared heritage while highlighting the unique charm of each island. By working closely with our partner tourism authorities, industry stakeholders, and the Makana Ferry, we are offering travellers a richer, more connected way to explore the Caribbean.”

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority extended appreciation to its regional partners — the Nevis Tourism Authority, St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, St. Martin Tourism Bureau, Saba Tourism Bureau, and St. Eustatius Tourism Bureau for their invaluable collaboration.

Special acknowledgment was also given to Makana Ferry for its inter-island service that anchors this initiative; Caribbean Journey Masters and The Vacation Connection for facilitating travel itineraries; Duo Brandits for marketing services, and St. Kitts Marriott Resort for its sponsorship and hosting support.

The Four Islands, One Escape initiative showcases the transformative power of regional collaboration and innovation in redefining Caribbean tourism, providing visitors with the opportunity to experience multiple islands – each with its unique charm, culture, and adventure – through one unforgettable journey.

