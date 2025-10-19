St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s SKY Program Wins Gold at the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Basseterre, St. Kitts (15 October 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) is proud to announce that its innovative SKY Program has been named a Gold Winner in the 2025 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards, recognized in the Hospitality – Overall Travel Advisor Support category.

Launched in 2024 across the source markets, the SKY Program, short for St. Kitts Your Way, is a dynamic training and engagement initiative designed to empower travel advisors with the tools, resources, and insider knowledge needed to sell St. Kitts with confidence. Through immersive learning modules, interactive webinars, destination incentives, and personalized communication, the program deepens trade engagement. It strengthens the connection between St. Kitts and the travel advisor community in its key source markets.

“This award is a proud moment for St. Kitts and a reflection of our continuous drive to strengthen the island’s global presence,” said the Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism. “The SKY Program has been instrumental in helping us engage travel advisors in through authentic storytelling and impactful education. It exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in promoting St. Kitts as a premier Caribbean destination.”

“We are truly honoured to receive this recognition from Travel Weekly,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The SKY Program represents our dedication to empowering our travel partners with meaningful insights and resources to showcase St. Kitts with confidence. This award affirms the effectiveness of our collaborative approach and motivates us to continue enhancing the tools that help advisors bring the spirit of St. Kitts to their clients.”

The Travel Weekly Magellan Awards celebrate the best in the travel industry, recognizing outstanding design, marketing, and services across hospitality, airlines, cruise lines, and destinations worldwide. The full list of 2025 Gold Winners is available on Travel Weekly’s website, and a special feature will appear in the November 17 issue of Travel Weekly.