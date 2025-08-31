St. Kitts Tourism Authority Attends ASTA Caribbean Showcase

Basseterre, St. Kitts (28 August 2025) — With over 300 travel professionals in attendance, St. Kitts continues to amplify its presence in the global travel community at the fourth annual American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Caribbean Showcase, held in Jamaica from 23-27 August 2025.

ASTA is the world’s leading travel association, and as the Caribbean grows in popularity as a premier global travel destination, hosting prestigious conferences such as this has significantly boosted the region’s appeal.

The showcase offered a valuable platform for travel advisors to network and engage in meaningful discussions with the region’s tourism experts. Over the four-day event, key topics included airlift, experiential travel, sustainability, and tourism’s economic impact across the region.

The Hon. Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, participated in a panel discussion alongside esteemed Caribbean tourism ministers. She offered insights into St. Kitts’ progress and its role in positioning the Caribbean as a leading destination.

“The Caribbean is ideal for experiential travel; each island offers unique charm and cultural richness. It is important that we collectively promote our region. Our proximity presents an opportunity to foster intra-regional travel and encourage multi-destination experiences,” stated Minister Henderson.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority also participated in the ASTA trade show, facilitating direct engagement with travel advisors and generating interest and bookings for the destination.

Brand awareness and travel trade engagement remain central to the Authority’s overall marketing and promotional strategy. By building relationships and strengthening ties with the global travel industry, the Authority continues positioning St.Kitts as one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean.