St. Kitts Tourism Authority Accepted Into Global Luxury Travel Group Virtuoso®

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 08, 2025) – St. Kitts Tourism Authority has been accepted into Virtuoso®’s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprising 2,300 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, inclusion in Virtuoso will present new sales and marketing opportunities to the network’s luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies worldwide sell an average of (U.S.) $35 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Fontenelle. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

St. Kitts Tourism Authority joins Virtuoso’s collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other travel entities worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, provide superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value for Virtuoso clients. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s preeminent worldwide gathering. St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world’s leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority stands out as a distinctive addition to the Virtuoso network due to its commitment to providing unparalleled, bespoke travel experiences. With a focus on eco-friendly tourism and vibrant cultural immersion, St. Kitts offers a unique blend of adventure, relaxation and authenticity.