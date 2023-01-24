St Kitts and Nevis is among several Caribbean nations that are joining Latin America in strengthening the national institutional framework and aiming to implement a “New Public Service” that puts citizens first.



Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry, Sherilita “Shez” Dore-Tyson participated virtually in the Conference of Ministers and Heads of Planning of Latin America and the Caribbean held in Santiago, Chile.



The three-day conference, held at the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Headquarters from 17th -19th January 2023, analyzed the progress made and the challenges related to implementing the New Public Service throughout the Region.



The “New Public Service” refers to the deepening of democracy by way of proposing an improved relationship shared between the State and its citizens.



The thematic focus areas included more emphasis being placed on foresight and development to public policy, building innovative techniques for a sustainable future, and future proofing development.



What this means is, Governments are now prompted to increase public interest through conversations about shared values. Added to that, the conference of Ministers and Heads of Planning came to an agreement that there must be more collaboration among civil society, academic institutions and the private sector. In this way, it was determined that a governmental structure must be generated that embodies empathetic and collaborative leadership that responds to and serves citizens through discussion and negotiations.



In this way, citizens, their needs, and opinions will help to inform public policy.



Minister Dr. Clarke said the focus on foresight, planning and innovation was critical for addressing key issues affecting St Kitts-Nevis.



“It helps to improve the Federation’s capacity to anticipate shocks,” she said. “We can respond to stresses such as economic, environmental health and more importantly, to align a long-term, ten-year plan with political five-year cycles and annual budgets.”



The outcome of the conference included continued, virtual training for workers in various planning Departments and institutes across the region.