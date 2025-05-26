St. Kitts & Nevis Strengthens Tourism Partnerships at CHTA Showcase in Antigua

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 22, 2025) — St. Kitts and Nevis made a significant impact at this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Showcase, held in Antigua from 18-22 May, 2025, with a focused delegation led by Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), and Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager. The event provided an invaluable platform for the twin-island federation to strategically position itself among key tourism industry stakeholders, enhancing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.

Throughout the event, the SKTA team held over 40 one-on-one meetings with influential tour operators, travel media, and industry leaders. The conversations were designed not only to promote St. Kitts and Nevis’ diverse tourism offerings but also to drive long-term partnerships that will enhance the destination’s appeal across multiple markets. The showcase allowed SKTA to further align its marketing strategies with the evolving needs of the tourism sector, ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of Caribbean travel.

Tour operators reported that the island is pacing well with bookings compared to 2024, reflecting the positive momentum generated through these productive meetings.

In addition, St. Kitts and Nevis was proud to have several of its premier tourism properties represented at the event, including: Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Timothy Beach Resort, Oualie Beach Resort, and Montpelier Plantation & Beach.

“We are committed to continuously elevating the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading destination in the Caribbean,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The CHTA Showcase is an important event in the tourism calendar, and this year, our participation has been both productive and strategic. By meeting with tour operators and media, we were able to share our story and our vision for the future—focusing on innovation, sustainability, and delivering unique, authentic experiences that align with the changing needs of today’s traveler.”

Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager at SKTA, played a key role in fostering new business opportunities and ensuring that the island’s offerings were presented to the right audience. “This event has been an essential part of our strategy to strengthen relationships within the industry and secure the future of our tourism sector. We’ve gained invaluable insights and have laid the groundwork for new ventures that will help to expand our reach and enhance our market presence,” said Weekes.

In addition to meetings with tour operators, the event highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to sustainability and the preservation of its pristine environment. SKTA emphasized its focus on eco-friendly tourism practices, showcasing the islands’ natural beauty and the growing interest in responsible travel.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster a thriving tourism ecosystem, SKTA’s participation in the CHTA Showcase is a key element of its broader strategy to diversify the destination’s offerings and increase visitor arrivals. The Federation’s tourism sector continues to show resilience, with St. Kitts and Nevis positioned as an exceptional destination for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences.