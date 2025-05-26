Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsSt. Kitts & Nevis Strengthens Tourism Partnerships at CHTA Showcase in Antigua

St. Kitts & Nevis Strengthens Tourism Partnerships at CHTA Showcase in Antigua

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts (May 22, 2025) — St. Kitts and Nevis made a significant impact at this year’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) Showcase, held in Antigua from 18-22 May, 2025, with a focused delegation led by Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA), and Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager. The event provided an invaluable platform for the twin-island federation to strategically position itself among key tourism industry stakeholders, enhancing its reputation as a premier Caribbean destination.

Throughout the event, the SKTA team held over 40 one-on-one meetings with influential tour operators, travel media, and industry leaders. The conversations were designed not only to promote St. Kitts and Nevis’ diverse tourism offerings but also to drive long-term partnerships that will enhance the destination’s appeal across multiple markets. The showcase allowed SKTA to further align its marketing strategies with the evolving needs of the tourism sector, ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of Caribbean travel.

Tour operators reported that the island is pacing well with bookings compared to 2024, reflecting the positive momentum generated through these productive meetings.

In addition, St. Kitts and Nevis was proud to have several of its premier tourism properties represented at the event, including: Royal St. Kitts Hotel, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Timothy Beach Resort, Oualie Beach Resort, and Montpelier Plantation & Beach.

“We are committed to continuously elevating the profile of St. Kitts and Nevis as a leading destination in the Caribbean,” said Kelly Fontenelle, CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority. “The CHTA Showcase is an important event in the tourism calendar, and this year, our participation has been both productive and strategic. By meeting with tour operators and media, we were able to share our story and our vision for the future—focusing on innovation, sustainability, and delivering unique, authentic experiences that align with the changing needs of today’s traveler.”

Danielle Weekes, Business Development Manager at SKTA, played a key role in fostering new business opportunities and ensuring that the island’s offerings were presented to the right audience. “This event has been an essential part of our strategy to strengthen relationships within the industry and secure the future of our tourism sector. We’ve gained invaluable insights and have laid the groundwork for new ventures that will help to expand our reach and enhance our market presence,” said Weekes.

In addition to meetings with tour operators, the event highlighted St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to sustainability and the preservation of its pristine environment. SKTA emphasized its focus on eco-friendly tourism practices, showcasing the islands’ natural beauty and the growing interest in responsible travel.

As part of its ongoing efforts to foster a thriving tourism ecosystem, SKTA’s participation in the CHTA Showcase is a key element of its broader strategy to diversify the destination’s offerings and increase visitor arrivals. The Federation’s tourism sector continues to show resilience, with St. Kitts and Nevis positioned as an exceptional destination for travelers seeking adventure, relaxation, and cultural experiences.

Latest articles

Crime

Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of well-known local personality Ike Tross of Taylor’s,St.Kitts.
General News

Opposition Richards Suggests Prison Phone System To Gov’t

Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, Shawn Richards of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM), has offered to the government the idea of installing a telephone system at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).
General News

Mrs. Evelyn Browne Celebrated as Nevis’ Newest Centenarian

Described by her daughters as “honest, loyal, generous, and kind,” Mrs. Browne is widely admired for her industriousness, resilience, and humility. After completing her education at the St. Thomas' Lowland All-Age School, she entered the workforce during the difficult World War II era, a time when job opportunities were scarce and life on Nevis was especially challenging. Nevertheless, her adaptability and work ethic saw her through occupations in farming, charcoal burning, and domestic service.
Social Commentary

NO! To Crime and Violence Still

Most recently with the government’s approach in treating crime and violence from a public health stance, communities, law enforcement, social groups and policy leaders have made concerted efforts to reduce violent crime. The visible reduction in murders, especially those involving firearms, has given many citizens a sense of cautious optimism-hope that the cycle of grief and trauma is being broken. Yet, the news this week underscores the fragility of that hope and the unpredictable nature of human behaviour.

More like this

Crime

Police Seeking Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Ike Tross

Police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of well-known local personality Ike Tross of Taylor’s,St.Kitts.
General News

Opposition Richards Suggests Prison Phone System To Gov’t

Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Five, Shawn Richards of the opposition People’s Action Movement (PAM), has offered to the government the idea of installing a telephone system at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP).
General News

Mrs. Evelyn Browne Celebrated as Nevis’ Newest Centenarian

Described by her daughters as “honest, loyal, generous, and kind,” Mrs. Browne is widely admired for her industriousness, resilience, and humility. After completing her education at the St. Thomas' Lowland All-Age School, she entered the workforce during the difficult World War II era, a time when job opportunities were scarce and life on Nevis was especially challenging. Nevertheless, her adaptability and work ethic saw her through occupations in farming, charcoal burning, and domestic service.