St. Kitts Makes Meaningful Contribution to World Tourism Day

Basseterre, St. Kitts (2 October 2025) — The St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) marked World Tourism Day 2025 under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation” by hosting a beach cleanup at Cockleshell Bay on Saturday, 27 September, in partnership with Advance Cleaning.

The activity formed part of the national clean-up campaign, “Show Love, SKN Cares,” which emphasizes the importance of preserving the island’s natural environment, heritage sites, and communities for future generations. Since its launch in August, the campaign has included beautification projects at Timothy Hill, the Scenic Railway Clean Up Drive, Major’s Bay, and Wingfield Road.

Deputy CEO of the SKTA, Melnecia Marshall, underscored the significance of the initiative to the Federation’s wider Sustainable Island State agenda:

“As part of the Sustainable Island State agenda, it is crucial that we protect and preserve our ecosystems, history, and culture. It is what makes us unique and appealing to visitors, but what should be of greatest importance is that we want our future generations to thrive in the beauty and cultural richness of our beloved island.”

Mrs. Marshall further emphasized the direct link between the environment and tourism:

“Our environment and our people are our main tourism resources. Hence it is critical that we continue our national efforts to care for our environment and build human capacity.”

The cleanup at Cockleshell Bay resulted in the collection of 23 bags of garbage, highlighting the need for stronger public awareness around waste management and its direct impact on tourism and the environment.

Upcoming Clean-Up Schedule– October 2025:

• October 3: Egret Nesting Area, Camps

• October 11: Irish Town Bay Road

• October 18: Bloody Point River, Challengers

• October 25: College Street Ghaut

The SKTA expresses gratitude to all volunteers, government agencies, NGOs, and residents for their commitment to the campaign and extends an open invitation for continued participation.

“Together, we can ensure that St. Kitts remains a clean, sustainable, and welcoming island for everyone to enjoy,” the Authority affirmed.